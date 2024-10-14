 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. News

The Vivo X200 Pro mini is the small phone of my dreams

By
Vivo X200 Pro Mini in pink.
Vivo

There was once a time when the Sony Xperia Z Compact carried the bastion of pocketable powerhouses. But as consumer priorities shifted, especially here in the East, smaller phones quickly ran out of favor. Remember how quickly the iPhone “mini” vanished to pave the way for the Plus?

One might argue functional limitations are to blame. You need a large battery. The next-gen camera stack needs space. Yet, every so often, some brand pulls a rabbit out of the proverbial hat. This time, it’s the Chinese smartphone powerhouse Vivo.

Recommended Videos

Earlier today, the company introduced its X200 series phones, and once again, cameras take center stage. But the biggest surprise of the event was a new “mini” member of the series — the Vivo X200 Pro mini. And it looks superb.

Related

A mean mini flagship

Front profile of the Vivo X200 Pro Mini.
Vivo

Make no mistake. Unlike your typical Galaxy or Pixel, this one doesn’t make concessions. On the contrary, this “mini” seems like an absolute beast — and one with an unbelievable price tag that puts the competition in serious jeopardy.

Like the iPhone 16 Pro, the Vivo X200 Pro mini has a 6.3-inch OLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 2640 x 1216 resolution. Yet, the peak brightness is an astounding 4,500 nits, nearly double that of the Apple flagship.

Running the show inside is MediaTek’s Dimensity 9400 chip, a top-tier silicon that goes all-big on the core architecture, omitting Arm’s efficiency cores in its entirety. The results are quite impressive, and according to media presentations, they even outclass Apple’s mighty A18 Pro, at least on synthetic benchmarks.

Vivo X200 Pro Mini in green.
Vivo

But it’s almost astounding how much tech Vivo has packed inside its phone. The X200 Pro mini is just a hair taller than the iPhone 16 Pro but narrower, thinner, and lighter than its Apple rival. But wait until you see what’s underneath that glass and metal chassis.

Somehow, Vivo managed to fit a massive 5,700mAh battery inside this phone. For comparison, regulatory filings put the iPhone 16 Pro’s battery capacity at 3,582 mAh. But let’s not merely look at the numbers.

Vivo has also delivered 90W wired charging, double that of Apple’s latest and greatest. You also get support for 30W wireless charging, which itself is quite impressive, though not as fast as OnePlus flagships.

A no-holds-barred hardware package

Camera architecture of Vivo X200 Pro Mini.
Vivo

The most impressive part, however, is the camera hardware. At the back, you get a trio of cameras, each backed by a 50-megapixel sensor. One of them is a periscope-style zoom snapper that relies on a tunnel-based folded lens system.

This telephoto camera is actually quite impressive, as it opens the doors for long-distance portrait capture and macro photography. Moreover, all three rear cameras, as well as the 32MP front camera, are backed by autofocus, which is a neat convenience.

Those might sound like figures solely directed at bragging rights. But I’ve used Vivo’s flagships over the past few years, and if there’s one aspect that these phones excel at, it’s the camera output. The video capture capabilities, in particular, are neck and neck with the iPhones and Galaxies out there.

On the software side, there are a bunch of AI tricks that mirror what the Galaxy AI or Apple Intelligence stack has to offer. To handle all that workload, the MediaTek silicon gets support from a minimum of 12GB RAM, though the higher-end version goes up to 16GB, paired with up to 1TB of storage.

Rear view of the Vivo X200 Pro Mini.
Vivo

Unlike Apple’s stingy approach, the minimum storage capacity starts at 256GB. We are talking about the fast UFS 4.0 storage modules here, but there’s more to the picture.

The Vivo X200 Pro mini’s build is IP69-certified, a rare feat for smartphones. For comparison, the iPhone 16 Pro only comes with an IP68 clearance. The final shocker, however, is the asking price.

An impossibly alluring mini phone

Vivo x200 Pro Mini in white.
Vivo

All that smartphone goodness is crammed inside a package that starts at CNY 4,699, which roughly translates to around $640 based on the current conversion rates. That’s lower than the cheapest mainline iPhone this year and nearly a third of the iPhone 16 Pro’s sticker price.

It’s a shame this won’t make it to the American shores. So far, the phone has only been launched in China, but given Vivo’s history, the X200 Pro mini could soon appear in other markets across Asia, Europe, and the Middle East.

Market availability aside, Vivo’s compact flagship once again proves that small phones can be mighty — and that they can go toe-to-toe against the large-screen flagships without making any compromises.

It’s just a cherry on top that while doing it, they can dramatically undercut the Pro iPhones on the price scale while surpassing them at practically meaningful parameters like battery capacity, sensor resolution, and build resilience.

Take some lessons, Samsung and Google!

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Nadeem Sarwar
Nadeem Sarwar
Contributor
Nadeem is a tech journalist who started reading about cool smartphone tech out of curiosity and soon started writing…
This Android phone has a camera feature I’ve never used before, and I love it
Gray Vivo V30 Pro Aura fill Light held in hand.

We have all had some amazing moments ruined by flash. That is why the flash's utility on our phones has largely stayed out of photography and been limited to ensure that we don't stub our pinky toes while grabbing a snack from the kitchen in the middle of the night.

But as we know from large studio setups, good lighting is vital for images; high-end cameras aim to address the limitation of low light with larger camera sensors and lenses with wider apertures. For phones, unfortunately, the physical dimensions of a camera module do not facilitate that liberty to a great extent. Vivo, which is known for some prodigious phone cameras, has an intuitive solution to the problem -- and it involves using a smarter and refined version of the flash.

Read more
The Vivo X100 Ultra might be 2024’s new smartphone camera champion
Vivo X100 Ultra color options

Vivo X100 Ultra color options Vivo

The Vivo X100 Ultra is the latest and greatest in the X100 and X100 Pro line, which was first announced in November 2023 in China. As the rumors hinted at, the X100 Ultra is designed to be a photography beast and the new flagship in the lineup.

Read more
I found an amazing new way to use my iPhone 15 Pro Max
The back of a Natural Titanium iPhone 15 Pro Max.

When Apple announced the iPhone 15 Pro series last September, there was one feature I was more excited about than anything else: the Action button. Gone was the useless ring/silent slider. In its place was a button we could customize to our exact liking.

I've been using the Action button on my iPhone 15 Pro Max ever since I got it, and for the last few months, it's been programmed to open the camera app. It's convenient, but it's also nothing particularly exciting. Recently, though, I found a new and unexpected way to use my iPhone's Action button — and it's kind of blowing my mind.
Supercharging the Action button

Read more