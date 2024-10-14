The Vivo X200 Pro mini is the small phone of my dreams

There was once a time when the Sony Xperia Z Compact carried the bastion of pocketable powerhouses. But as consumer priorities shifted, especially here in the East, smaller phones quickly ran out of favor. Remember how quickly the iPhone “mini” vanished to pave the way for the Plus?

One might argue functional limitations are to blame. You need a large battery. The next-gen camera stack needs space. Yet, every so often, some brand pulls a rabbit out of the proverbial hat. This time, it’s the Chinese smartphone powerhouse Vivo.

Recommended Videos

Earlier today, the company introduced its X200 series phones, and once again, cameras take center stage. But the biggest surprise of the event was a new “mini” member of the series — the Vivo X200 Pro mini. And it looks superb.

A mean mini flagship

Make no mistake. Unlike your typical Galaxy or Pixel, this one doesn’t make concessions. On the contrary, this “mini” seems like an absolute beast — and one with an unbelievable price tag that puts the competition in serious jeopardy.

Like the iPhone 16 Pro, the Vivo X200 Pro mini has a 6.3-inch OLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 2640 x 1216 resolution. Yet, the peak brightness is an astounding 4,500 nits, nearly double that of the Apple flagship.

Running the show inside is MediaTek’s Dimensity 9400 chip, a top-tier silicon that goes all-big on the core architecture, omitting Arm’s efficiency cores in its entirety. The results are quite impressive, and according to media presentations, they even outclass Apple’s mighty A18 Pro, at least on synthetic benchmarks.

But it’s almost astounding how much tech Vivo has packed inside its phone. The X200 Pro mini is just a hair taller than the iPhone 16 Pro but narrower, thinner, and lighter than its Apple rival. But wait until you see what’s underneath that glass and metal chassis.

Somehow, Vivo managed to fit a massive 5,700mAh battery inside this phone. For comparison, regulatory filings put the iPhone 16 Pro’s battery capacity at 3,582 mAh. But let’s not merely look at the numbers.

Vivo has also delivered 90W wired charging, double that of Apple’s latest and greatest. You also get support for 30W wireless charging, which itself is quite impressive, though not as fast as OnePlus flagships.

A no-holds-barred hardware package

The most impressive part, however, is the camera hardware. At the back, you get a trio of cameras, each backed by a 50-megapixel sensor. One of them is a periscope-style zoom snapper that relies on a tunnel-based folded lens system.

This telephoto camera is actually quite impressive, as it opens the doors for long-distance portrait capture and macro photography. Moreover, all three rear cameras, as well as the 32MP front camera, are backed by autofocus, which is a neat convenience.

Those might sound like figures solely directed at bragging rights. But I’ve used Vivo’s flagships over the past few years, and if there’s one aspect that these phones excel at, it’s the camera output. The video capture capabilities, in particular, are neck and neck with the iPhones and Galaxies out there.

On the software side, there are a bunch of AI tricks that mirror what the Galaxy AI or Apple Intelligence stack has to offer. To handle all that workload, the MediaTek silicon gets support from a minimum of 12GB RAM, though the higher-end version goes up to 16GB, paired with up to 1TB of storage.

Unlike Apple’s stingy approach, the minimum storage capacity starts at 256GB. We are talking about the fast UFS 4.0 storage modules here, but there’s more to the picture.

The Vivo X200 Pro mini’s build is IP69-certified, a rare feat for smartphones. For comparison, the iPhone 16 Pro only comes with an IP68 clearance. The final shocker, however, is the asking price.

An impossibly alluring mini phone

All that smartphone goodness is crammed inside a package that starts at CNY 4,699, which roughly translates to around $640 based on the current conversion rates. That’s lower than the cheapest mainline iPhone this year and nearly a third of the iPhone 16 Pro’s sticker price.

It’s a shame this won’t make it to the American shores. So far, the phone has only been launched in China, but given Vivo’s history, the X200 Pro mini could soon appear in other markets across Asia, Europe, and the Middle East.

Market availability aside, Vivo’s compact flagship once again proves that small phones can be mighty — and that they can go toe-to-toe against the large-screen flagships without making any compromises.

It’s just a cherry on top that while doing it, they can dramatically undercut the Pro iPhones on the price scale while surpassing them at practically meaningful parameters like battery capacity, sensor resolution, and build resilience.

Take some lessons, Samsung and Google!