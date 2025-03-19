There’s a new glow in dark phone but good luck buying it

Realme has announced a couple of new smartphones to its portfolio in the P3 Ultra 5G and the P3 5G, with the former being the company’s first “Ultra” device and the world’s first smartphone to feature the MediaTek Dimensity 8350 Ultra chipset. We know, there’s a lot of use of the word ‘ultra’ going on here.

Alongside the MediaTek processor, the Realme P3 Ultra 5G has a 6,000mAh battery and it supports 80W AI Bypass charging, which means it isn’t just speedy to charge but the AI Bypass Charging tech is designed to allow for gaming without overheating.

Speaking of gaming, there’s also a 6050 mm2 VC cooling system on board, along with a 2500Hz touch sampling rate, and Realme claims this device can offer stable 90fps gameplay for three hours in BGMI.

What else does the Realme P3 Ultra offer and how can I buy it?

It’s the design that caught our attention though with the Glowing Lunar White option featuring a moon-themed pattern that glows in the dark. Yes, really. If a glowing phone isn’t your vibe though, there are a couple of other color options in Neptune Blue and Orion Red, and all three are IP69 rated for water and dust resistance, measure 7.4mm slim and weigh 183g.

A 6.83-inch quad-curved AMOLED display on the front offers a Full HD+ resolution, 120Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 1,500 nits, with protection coming from Gorilla Glass 7i.

Meanwhile, a dual camera sits on the rear comprised of a 50-megapixel main camera and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera. The front camera is punch hole design with a 16-megapixel resolution.

The Realme P3 Ultra 5G comes with up to 12GB of LPDDR RAM and 256GB of storage. There is a downside however, and maybe one we should have mentioned before getting your hopes up with all these specs.

This device, and the P3 5G, are India-exclusive so if you don’t live in India, you’ll struggle to get your hands on them. If you do, the P3 Ultra 5G is available for pre-order now, priced from ₹23,999.