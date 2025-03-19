 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. News

There’s a new glow in dark phone but good luck buying it

By
Realme P3 Ultra 5G
Realme P3 Ultra 5G Realme

Realme has announced a couple of new smartphones to its portfolio in the P3 Ultra 5G and the P3 5G, with the former being the company’s first “Ultra” device and the world’s first smartphone to feature the MediaTek Dimensity 8350 Ultra chipset. We know, there’s a lot of use of the word ‘ultra’ going on here. 

Alongside the MediaTek processor, the Realme P3 Ultra 5G has a 6,000mAh battery and it supports 80W AI Bypass charging, which means it isn’t just speedy to charge but the AI Bypass Charging tech is designed to allow for gaming without overheating. 

Recommended Videos

Speaking of gaming, there’s also a 6050 mm2 VC cooling system on board, along with a 2500Hz touch sampling rate, and Realme claims this device can offer stable 90fps gameplay for three hours in BGMI. 

Please enable Javascript to view this content

What else does the Realme P3 Ultra offer and how can I buy it?

It’s the design that caught our attention though with the Glowing Lunar White option featuring a moon-themed pattern that glows in the dark. Yes, really. If a glowing phone isn’t your vibe though, there are a couple of other color options in Neptune Blue and Orion Red, and all three are IP69 rated for water and dust resistance, measure 7.4mm slim and weigh 183g.

A 6.83-inch quad-curved AMOLED display on the front offers a Full HD+ resolution, 120Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 1,500 nits, with protection coming from Gorilla Glass 7i. 

Meanwhile, a dual camera sits on the rear comprised of a 50-megapixel main camera and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera. The front camera is punch hole design with a 16-megapixel resolution. 

The Realme P3 Ultra 5G comes with up to 12GB of LPDDR RAM and 256GB of storage. There is a downside however, and maybe one we should have mentioned before getting your hopes up with all these specs.

This device, and the P3 5G, are India-exclusive so if you don’t live in India, you’ll struggle to get your hands on them. If you do, the P3 Ultra 5G is available for pre-order now, priced from ₹23,999. 

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Britta O'Boyle
Britta O'Boyle
News Writer
Britta is a freelance technology journalist who has been writing about tech for over a decade. She's covered all consumer…
Did Tecno just announce one of 2024’s most promising budget phones?
The Tecno Camon 30 Premier's screen.

Tecno likely isn’t a company most people have heard of; it's certainly not as big as mobile giants like Samsung, Apple, ZTE, or Huawei. But if you’re looking for a solid midrange or budget phone, Tecno has a capable new device in its lineup with the Tecno Camon 30S Pro. It exists in the same family as the Camon 30 Premier, which Digital Trends' Andy Boxall went hands-on with, testing out its unique camera tech and coming out with an overall positive impression.

In the case of the Camon 30S Pro, it’s powered by the new Helio G100 chipset from MediaTek. While we don’t have performance numbers just yet, it’s a 6nm platform, and we’re expecting at least 7% better CPU performance. Under the hood, you get 8GB RAM, which can be virtually boosted to 16GB RAM. The phone comes with 256GB of storage.

Read more
Qualcomm’s new smartphone chip will make cheap 5G phones better than ever
Qualcomm Snapdragon 4s Gen 2 silicon inside a phone.

Qualcomm is pushing a new entry-level smartphone chip into its arsenal, and this one is expected to appear in phones toward the end of 2024. The silicon in question is the Snapdragon 4s Gen 2, which is a slightly watered-down version of the Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 processor.

The two most promising aspects are faster connectivity and improved camera capabilities for budget Android phones. First, the 5G-ready chip promises downlink speeds of up to 1Gbps, which is much faster than the 4G-only silicon available in the comparable price bracket.

Read more
A new Motorola phone is coming soon. Here’s your first look at it
Motorola Edge 50 5G render in Jungle Green.

Motorola’s been pumping out new phones nonstop this year, and it doesn’t look to be stopping anytime soon. According to a report from 91Mobiles Hindi, Motorola is about to launch yet another phone in India: the Motorola Edge 50 5G. This first set of renders gives us a good look at what to expect.

The Motorola Edge 50 5G will have the unique title of being the world’s slimmest MIL-810 military-grade phone. However, the rugged phone features some interesting design choices that seem contradictory to a “military-grade” phone.

Read more