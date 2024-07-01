There’s something seriously wrong with the Google Pixel 6

If you have a Google Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, or Pixel 6 a phone, you’ll want to avoid doing a factory reset on it. Why? Apparently, doing so may brick the phone right now, according to a report on Tech-Issues Today and found by The Verge. Google is aware of the issue and investigating, according to a comment found in the Pixel support forums.

Users within this forum thread have attempted to reset their phones, but then the phone does not boot up. Instead, it throws up the following error message: “Cannot load Android system. Your data may be corrupt. If you continue to get this message, you may need to perform a factory data reset and erase all user data stored on this device.”

After getting this message, the device gives the option to try again, but users report that doing so fails. Another factory reset could be attempted, but then it may say that the phone is missing a “tune2fs” file or an “Unable to enable ext4 verify” message. The tune2fs file allegedly refers to a Unix command-line tool that is often used to set file system parameters.

While most of the complaints about bricked Pixel 6 devices come from those who were attempting factory resets, others have gotten error messages after updating, too. There are also several posts on Reddit regarding bricked Pixel 6 phones after attempting factory resets. The devices aren’t recoverable even with Google’s own tools like the Android Flash Tool or Google Pixel Update and Software Repair. In other words, it’s a bit of a mess.

Again, according to a forum comment, Google appears to know of the issue and should be working on a fix. However, we don’t know the ETA on when that fix will arrive. So, if you are still using a Google Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, or Pixel 6a, then it is best to avoid updating or resetting the phone right now. That is, unless you want to deal with the headache of a bricked phone. In that case, have at it.