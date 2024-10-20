These are my favorite leather iPhone 16 cases

If you’ve bought an iPhone 16, you’ll know that there are hundreds of cases for the iPhone 16 series. Whether it’s the regular iPhone 16, the iPhone 16 Pro, or even previous iPhones, an entire ecosystem is dedicated to building the best accessories for the iPhone 16.

Sure, you can buy something from Apple, and for many years, the company offered many cases in its stores. And it still has a range of items in a range of materials, except for one: leather.

Thankfully, there’s an alternative. Many companies offer leather cases — including Mujjo, which has great sustainability chops — but none have the variety of cases that Nomad does.

The naked leather case alternative for the iPhone

The iPhone 16 Pro Max is a big phone, and while I love the more compact iPhone 16 Pro as my day-to-day iPhone, I sometimes go for the bigger iPhone. I’ve already written about the best thin case for my iPhone 16 Pro, but for the Pro Max, I wanted something different.

How do you make the big iPhone truly stand out from the rest, especially since it lacks the vibrant pop of the regular iPhone? Enter the Nomad Magnetic Leather Back.

It’s the leather equivalent of a Dbrand skin, and a way to truly make your phone stand out. The magnetic attachment isn’t perfect, but it’s fun and unique. It’s ideal if you want an almost-naked experience, as there’s no case around the sides. It’s a slim leather back for your phone, and it probably won’t protect your phone that much in a drop. Still, if you want to spruce up your iPhone while adding as little bulk as possible, it’s a fun and unique solution.

The more traditional leather iPhone case

The Magnetic Back isn’t for everyone, and there are times when I prefer a proper leather case instead. This is where Nomad’s traditional leather case comes in; it’s the leather iPhone case that Apple should have made, and it’s the perfect replacement for Apple’s own.

Nomad’s lineup is a little confusing, and the product you receive differs in a few key ways. If you’re going for the modern leather case like the one seen here, you’ll get a leather back reinforced by a plastic frame that offers eight feet of drop protection. The traditional leather case takes a full wrap approach but lacks the protection rating.

Both styles also come in several shades, and I like the lighter English Tan Nomad Leather. Not all options are available for each iPhone 16 model, although if you have the iPhone 16 Pro or Pro Max, you should be able to choose from the widest selection.

To Horween, or not to Horween?

Nomad is unique as it has two distinct leather styles: Horween Leather and “Our New Leather.” They are vastly different and appeal to two entirely different sets of people, and which one you should buy depends on what’s more important to you.

Horween Leather comes from a partnership with the synonymous company from Chicago; the Nomad Leather is from Dannish Tannery Ecco. The former is made by hand, is softer, and develops a patina much faster, while the latter uses computers to ensure a more consistent and uniform design that develops a patina slowly over time.

Horween Leather has a stronger leather smell, while the Nomad Leather is less fragrant. Having tried both styles, I love the richness of the Horween Leather, but I prefer the Nomad Leather as it doesn’t scratch or mark as easily.

It’s all about the leather, leather, leather

If you want an Apple accessory made from leather, there’s a strong chance you’ll find a Nomad option. I’ve had a few of these, and they’re all fantastic. The Passport Wallet Pen Edition is a great way to store your passport when traveling. There are also a few great options for wallets, cardholders, and cases for the Apple Watch and AirPods.

There is also a range of other leather iPhone cases. I’ve tried the leather folio case, and the detachable magnetic clasp is a novel approach to designing a folio for everyone. Similarly, there’s a huge selection of Apple Watch bands. From the traditional Modern Leather band to the Modern Slim Band, there’s a lot to choose from.

Apple may no longer make leather iPhone cases, but when Nomad’s options are this good, that’s fine.