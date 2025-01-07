This CES 2025 power bank doubles as a Wi-Fi hotspot, and I love it

Table of Contents Table of Contents How does a Wi-Fi hotspot work on a power bank? Why it matters

The Baseus EnerGeek is a CES Innovation Awards 2025 Honoree, and for good reasons. It’s a 20,000mAh power bank that you’d love if you travel around the world. It supports up to 67W power output from its three available ports, but that’s not the best part. Unlike any other power bank, this Baseus EnerGeek doubles as a Wi-Fi hotspot for your devices on the go.

The 3-in-1 MiFi power bank features a portable design with a built-in cable that doubles as a handle or lanyard when you’re out and about. It’s compact for the 20,000mAh capacity.

Recommended Videos

The Baseus EnerGeek features a built-in USB-C cable, two USB-C ports, one USB-A port, and a power delivery protocol for a maximum output of 67 watts. There’s also a tiny display for real-time battery and Wi-Fi status. The company says its latest product sports a larger heat dissipation area for safer charging with “multiple security protection algorithms.”

Please enable Javascript to view this content

How does a Wi-Fi hotspot work on a power bank?

Coming to the more unique part, the Baseus EnerGeek offers a Wi-Fi hotspot for your smartphone, laptop, and more. It supports 2.4GHz/5GHz Wi-Fi, and you can connect up to eight devices simultaneously to access the internet. With supported 150Mbps upload and 50Mbps download speeds, it’s fast enough to be a decent device for your hotspot needs. The device supports dual Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connection modes for better convenience.

The Baseus EnerGeek requires an app to enable eSIM around the world. You don’t need to have physical SIMs wherever you go. Instead, you can use and recharge data through the Baseus app. The company says that its operation team can customize data plans to your liking. There’s no monthly subscription fee to keep it running.

The Baseus EnerGeek offers complete coverage of U.S. mobile networks with support for 13 global frequency bands. The coverage area includes the United States, Europe, India, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Japan, Canada, Singapore, and Australia. Plus, you get cross-regional 4G network services with international roaming that’s claimed to work in 100+ countries.

Why it matters

The Baseus EnerGeek is one of the most unique power banks I’ve seen at CES 2025, and it fixes a major pain point during travel.

If you are a remote worker like me, you know the first problem to solve when planning a trip is internet access. I usually download an eSIM on my iPhone and use it as a hotspot device for my laptop. However, having a separate device for my hotspot needs would mean less battery drain for my iPhone 16 Pro, which isn’t the best at battery efficiency.