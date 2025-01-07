 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. News

This CES 2025 power bank doubles as a Wi-Fi hotspot, and I love it

By
Baseus EnerGeek power bank.
Baseus / Digital Trends
CES 2025
Read and watch our complete CES coverage here
Updated less than 48 seconds ago

The Baseus EnerGeek is a CES Innovation Awards 2025 Honoree, and for good reasons. It’s a 20,000mAh power bank that you’d love if you travel around the world. It supports up to 67W power output from its three available ports, but that’s not the best part. Unlike any other power bank, this Baseus EnerGeek doubles as a Wi-Fi hotspot for your devices on the go.

The 3-in-1 MiFi power bank features a portable design with a built-in cable that doubles as a handle or lanyard when you’re out and about. It’s compact for the 20,000mAh capacity.

Recommended Videos

The Baseus EnerGeek features a built-in USB-C cable, two USB-C ports, one USB-A port, and a power delivery protocol for a maximum output of 67 watts. There’s also a tiny display for real-time battery and Wi-Fi status. The company says its latest product sports a larger heat dissipation area for safer charging with “multiple security protection algorithms.”

Please enable Javascript to view this content

How does a Wi-Fi hotspot work on a power bank?

Baseus EnerGeek CES 2025 launch

Coming to the more unique part, the Baseus EnerGeek offers a Wi-Fi hotspot for your smartphone, laptop, and more. It supports 2.4GHz/5GHz Wi-Fi, and you can connect up to eight devices simultaneously to access the internet. With supported 150Mbps upload and 50Mbps download speeds, it’s fast enough to be a decent device for your hotspot needs. The device supports dual Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connection modes for better convenience.

The Baseus EnerGeek requires an app to enable eSIM around the world. You don’t need to have physical SIMs wherever you go. Instead, you can use and recharge data through the Baseus app. The company says that its operation team can customize data plans to your liking. There’s no monthly subscription fee to keep it running.

The Baseus EnerGeek offers complete coverage of U.S. mobile networks with support for 13 global frequency bands. The coverage area includes the United States, Europe, India, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Japan, Canada, Singapore, and Australia. Plus, you get cross-regional 4G network services with international roaming that’s claimed to work in 100+ countries.

Why it matters

A person holding the Baseus EnerGeek Power Bank.
Prakhar Khanna / Digital Trends

The Baseus EnerGeek is one of the most unique power banks I’ve seen at CES 2025, and it fixes a major pain point during travel.

If you are a remote worker like me, you know the first problem to solve when planning a trip is internet access. I usually download an eSIM on my iPhone and use it as a hotspot device for my laptop. However, having a separate device for my hotspot needs would mean less battery drain for my iPhone 16 Pro, which isn’t the best at battery efficiency.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Prakhar Khanna
Prakhar Khanna
Mobile Writer
Prakhar writes news, reviews and features for Digital Trends. He is an independent tech journalist who has been a part of the…
I used the Amazfit Active 2, a $100 Apple Watch competitor, and I’m impressed
Someone wearing the Amazfit Active 2.

Amazfit is quickly becoming one of the more intriguing players in the smartwatch game. After impressing us in September with its Apple Watch Ultra competitor, the Amazfit T-Rex 3, the company has now announced the Amazfit Active 2 at CES 2025.

The Active 2 is one of the more affordable options in Amazfit's lineup, but it sure doesn't give off that impression. I've had a chance to use the Active 2 ahead of its release, and so far, I'm impressed with what I'm seeing.
A sleek design and quality display

Read more
Anker announced a power bank at CES 2025 unlike any I’ve seen before
A person holding the Anker 165W Power Bank.

Anker has come to CES 2025 with one of the craziest power banks we’ve seen in a while. It’s as big as it is feature-packed, but the really unusual design aspect is how a built-in USB-C cable doubles up as a handy strap. It arrives alongside a new wall charger with multiple ports and even a display, which is powerful enough to rapidly recharge the new power bank. I’ve had a look at them both.
Anker 165W Power Bank
Anker 165W Power Bank Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

There’s a lot to take in with the latest Anker Power Bank, and it’s hard to know exactly where to start. Likely, the first thing you’ll notice is its considerable size and weight. It’s about as long as an iPhone 16 Pro Max, and the rectangular shape makes it look more like a compact Bluetooth speaker than a power bank. It’s not a pocket-friendly shape, and neither is the 592-gram weight.

Read more
Withings’ blood pressure monitor comes with your own cardiologist inside
A person using the Withings BPM VIsion.

At CES 2025, Withings has made connected blood pressure monitors a lot easier to use, more reassuring, and more inclusive than ever with the introduction of the BPM Vision. How? In addition to new hardware features, it has the option to add an unusual service that's like having your own private cardiologist on hand, ready to check over your results and warn you about possible heart arrhythmias.

Unlike many blood pressure monitors, the BPM Vision is a friendly and modern-looking device. On the front is a high-resolution color screen that shows your blood pressure results, as well as tutorials on how to use it properly, plus reminders about when to take a reading. Additionally, using Withings’ AI will show immediate, easy-to-understand feedback and insights. There’s an on/off button and three large main buttons next to the screen. The functionality of each is clearly indicated on the product’s screen, making it simple to use.

Read more