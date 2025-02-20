 Skip to main content
This cool stealth G-Shock has a unique feature that transforms the watch

By
A person wearing the G-Shock x ASRV DW-6900.
Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

All of the Casio G-Shock watches I own (and I own… quite a few), are attached to their own, special band. It’s an integrated part of the design, and even if I wanted to, there’s no obvious easy way to change it out for another. That’s what makes the limited edition G-Shock x ASRV DW-6900 so special, and unique among the majority of G-Shocks. The lugs are specially made to accept different bands, and after I saw it for the first time, I couldn’t wait to try it out.

What makes it special?

The G-Shock x ASRV DW-6900 with accessories in its box.
Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

Casio is renowned for striking up fantastic partnerships for its special edition G-Shock watches, and this is one of the most successful in a while, as it brings more than just a new look with it. Casio has partnered with Californian cult althleisure brand ASRV, which produces premium sports and training wear with the tagline, “Relentless Pursuit.” I hadn’t heard of them before seeing the G-Shock watch, and love the way such collaborations often introduce me to new, exciting companies. Casio did the same for me with its partnership with South Korean fashion brand This is Never That.

When the ASRV x G-Shock arrived, I was surprised at the size of the presentation box, but it’s oversized for a reason — it contains much more than just a watch. Based on the established, and very popular DW-6900 G-Shock watch, the ASRV edition is in sleek matte black with a deep red button on the front to activate the backlight. The “triple graph” complications and main LCD display also have a red tint, making the watch purposeful and menacing.

A person wearing the G-Shock x ASRV DW-6900.
Andy Boxall / Digital Trends
A person wearing the G-Shock x ASRV DW-6900.
Andy Boxall / Digital Trends
The G-Shock x ASRV DW-6900 with one of its bands.
Andy Boxall / Digital Trends
A person wearing the G-Shock x ASRV DW-6900.
Andy Boxall / Digital Trends
The G-Shock x ASRV DW-6900's case back.
Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

What’s really new are the lugs. Instead of leading into a normal DW-6900 band, they’re open ended ready for a fabric strap to be threaded through, and there are three included in the box to choose from. The design is typically G-Shock. The lugs are perfectly sized for the included straps, they slip through without any effort, and the strap keeps the watch case tightly in position. The lugs feel tough, just as you’d expect from G-Shock, and are secured on the case using screw-in pins. They aren’t going anywhere, and neither is the strap.

An all-new look

The G-Shock x ASRV DW-6900.
Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

Even when established G-Shock fans thread an ASRV fabric strap onto the DW-6900, they’re going to be amazed at how different it makes the watch look. There’s a tactical, military look to it, like it means business, but the 6900 is a streetwear icon, and that makes it seriously cool. The material is thick, giving you confidence in its durability, but it’s also soft and comfortable. It’s very different to the few 6900-series watches released with Cordura NATO-style fabric bands in the past, which weren’t as comfortable as the resin or rubber straps.

Each band is suitably different to the other, allowing you to really tailor the style to your own tastes. There are reflective elements on the bands too, with the white version being the brightest, and the ASRV-branded one being the most subtle. The band emblazoned with the phrase, “Only Those Who Risk Are Free” has an almost heavy metal aesthetic to it, but the words do disappear once the band is on the watch. The ASRV-branded version really suits the matte black case, and helps show off the red highlights even more.

A person wearing the G-Shock x ASRV DW-6900.
Andy Boxall / Digital Trends
The G-Shock x ASRV DW-6900's lugs.
Andy Boxall / Digital Trends
The G-Shock x ASRV DW-6900's backlight button.
Andy Boxall / Digital Trends
The G-Shock x ASRV DW-6900 with the G-Shock x Bamford DW-6900, showing a comparison of lug and band design.
The G-Shock x ASRV DW-6900 with the G-Shock x Bamford DW-6900, showing a comparison of lug and band design Andy Boxall / Digital Trends
A person wearing the G-Shock x ASRV DW-6900.
Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

The bands are very comfortable, and make the DW-6900 more wearable than when it’s attached to its usual fixed band. You can wear it more tightly without sweat buildup, and because it’s fairly flexible, it doesn’t get caught on your sleeve or cuff as much either.

But the three bands and the watch case aren’t the only things in the box. In a wonderful throwback to 6900 model watches of the past, there are two “bull bar” bezel protectors included, which clip on to the case. It has been a while since I’ve seen these on a new G-Shock, and it’s fantastic to see them as an option. It’s entirely down to you if you want to continue the murdered-out style with the black bar and matching band, or add something new with the silver version, which goes well with the white reflective strap.

How about the watch?

A person wearing the G-Shock x ASRV DW-6900.
Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

The G-Shock x ASRV DW-6900 doesn’t have a Bluetooth connection, a feature becoming more commonplace on all G-Shock watches, nor does it have solar charging, the Multi-Band 6 atomic timekeeping feature, or anything other than the basics. But what it lacks in high-tech functionality, it makes up for in design. Most people are used to changing bands on an Apple Watch, or on their own mechanical watches, but it’s a true rarity on a G-Shock.

This is still a true G-Shock, so it meets ISO 1413 standards for shock and impact resistance, plus it has 200 meters of water resistance, and a battery that should last five years before it needs replacing. Turn the watch case over and there’s a custom engraving on the back, plus when you press the backlight it highlights a very subtle “Relentless Pursuit” behind the numbers. It’s everything you want from a G-Shock, with a feature that’s as rare as the limited edition watch itself.

A person wearing the G-Shock x ASRV DW-6900.
Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

I’ve collected G-Shocks for years, and this is the first I’ve come across with lugs suitable for interchangeable bands, but am aware there are third-party accessories that make it possible, and also ways to buy bull bars too. But what I love about the ASRV model is everything comes in the box. It’s all there, ready to go, officially produced and endorsed by Casio. I’ve been somewhat underwhelmed by recent G-Shock collaborations, but the ASRV model has reminded me about what I love about the brand, its choice of partners, and the DW-6900 watch too.

This is a limited edition set, but at the time of writing you can still get one for yourself through ASRV’s website, where it costs $248 or 200 British pounds. If you’re after a smarter G-Shock take a look at the brilliant GA-B2100, the hybrid GBD-H2000 sports G-Shock, or you can see our favorite full smartwatches here.

Andy Boxall
Andy Boxall
Senior Mobile Writer
Andy is a Senior Writer at Digital Trends, where he concentrates on mobile technology, a subject he has written about for…
