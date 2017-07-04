The best Apple Watch straps you can buy right now

The Apple Watch strap is really easy to change, and the choice of alternatives is huge, so checking to see what the best Apple Watch strap you can buy is research that will pay off. Apple makes its own Apple Watch Series 1 and Apple Watch Series 2 straps, but the official straps it sells are very, very expensive. Beautiful though they are, there’s no need to be limited to Apple’s range of replacement bands, regardless of how much you have to spend.

Like putting your phone inside a case, changing the strap on your watch is the quickest way to give it an entirely new look, and it’s easy to build up a collection that goes with different outfits, or for when you’re doing certain activities. We’ve gathered together a list of our favorite straps and bands for the Apple Watch here.

Nomad Sport Strap ($50) To accompany its Rugged Strap, Nomad has introduced the Sport Strap, a silicone Apple Watch band with built-in lugs that extend all the way across the Watch’s body, a strong stud-and-hole fixing, and a similar sporty design to Nike’s strap. It’s made from super soft LSR silicone which comes in a two-tone color scheme, in either black and grey, or black and green. It’s hypoallergenic and resists sweat nicely, while staying cool underneath thanks to a channel for airflow. It’s definitely suited to fitness-types, and is quite a large, statement-making strap. It costs $50 but unfortunately, it’s only for the 42mm Watch. Buy one now from: Nomad

Burkley 3-in-1 Double Tour/Cuff/Band ($130) If you’ve lusted after a Double Tour strap for your Apple Watch, but don’t want to splash out on a Hermès model, then take a look at Burkley’s version. The Double Tour strap is actually part of a three-piece set, with a standard leather band, and a cuff-style strap. It’s possible to mix-and-match the set to make a Double Tour Cuff strap, too, so it offers plenty of versatility. Burkley’s genuine leather is soft, but does take a while to work-in, and the Double Tour gets more comfortable over time. It’s $130 for the set, making it good value for three leather straps. It’s available in several colors and for both the 38mm and 42mm Apple Watch. Buy one now from: Burkley

Burkley Holo Strap Burkley’s Holo Strap for the Apple Watch is perfect for those weekends out in your sports car, with the top down, headed towards the coast. Or, at the very least, imagining you’re doing that. The classic styling makes it a beauty, while the soft, padded, genuine leather, and is lightweight and comfortable. We love the little design touches, such as Burkley’s logo stamped on the strap loop. It’s sold for $100 at the time of writing, and comes in several colors, for the 38mm and 42mm Apple Watch. Buy one now from: Burkley

Native Union Active Strap ($100) A clever mix of style and function, the Native Union Active Strap has water-resistant leather on the outside and a fluroelastomer grip on the inside. This hypo-allergenic material’s pattern also keeps sweat from building up underneath the band during exercise, while the classy leather ensures the watch is suitable for everyday wear. It’s very comfortable and extremely lightweight, too. We love the hint of yellow that peeps through, which gives the subdued color scheme some punch. Buy one now from: Native Union

Southern Straps Nato Strap ($25) A more textured nylon strap than the Nyloon example below, the Southern Straps band also has stitching running down each section, giving it a different look. It feels very hard-wearing, and has been double bonded and heat sealed to make sure it doesn’t just fall apart under tough conditions. We love the khaki and red version seen here, which comes with a choice of colors for the Apple Watch connectors, and in either 38mm or 42mm sizes. Let down slightly by the strap loop, which sometimes pinched wrist hairs. Buy one now from: Amazon Southern Straps

Nyloon Watch Band ($39) Nyloon’s nylon watch band feels like it’ll last a while and withstand some rough treatment, which is just what you need from this popular style. We’ve been wearing the Napier design, which comes in navy blue and red, and found it comfortable and stylish. The shiny hardware is attractive, and the Apple Watch adapter pieces have spring-loaded bars, so you can swap out the strap for another 20mm or 22m version of your own choice. Buy one now from: Nyloon

Nomad Leather Strap ($60) Nomad’s classic leather strap received a makeover recently, losing the stitching for a sleeker, flatter look. We particularly love Nomad’s straps due to the custom designed Watch adapters, which change the look of the Watch’s face considerably. Both the adapters and the buckle have a matt finish and also come in black, ready to match your Watch model. It’s still quite a masculine design, but less so than the previous strap. The Horween leather is wonderfully supple out of the box and needs only a few hours to bed in. Buy one now from: Nomad

Nomad Rugged Strap ($40) If you like the stylish custom Nomad Watch adaptors, but don’t want a leather strap, then its new silicone strap may appeal. Incredibly soft, completely waterproof, and friendly to the skin, it’s the ideal accompaniment to the new swim-proof Apple Watch Series 2. The hardware comes in sliver or black, and the latter attached to a black watch gives a very cool stealth look. Unlike some silicone straps, the Nomad doesn’t get sweaty thanks to a special channel on the underside of the strap, but it did catch the hair on my arm occasionally. Buy one now from: Nomad

Pad & Quill Field Strap ($100) Pad & Quill’s Field Strap is an interesting take on the fabric Watch strap, combining very hard wearing Cordura fabric with classy and comfortable leather, along with nickel hardware. The leather is stitched to the fabric on the underside, making the strap very easy to wear. Leather is also incorporated into other areas to give the band some visual excitement. The black and gray color combo is our pick, as it’s versatile enough to match most outfits and situations. Next to Nomad’s silicone strap, this is one of the most comfortable Apple Watch straps we’ve worn recently. Buy one now from: Pad & Quill