Are you new to the Apple Watch? Here’s how to change an Apple Watch band

If you’re new to the Apple Watch, you’re probably wondering how to change an Apple Watch band. There are several reasons why the Apple Watch is our top pick for the best smartwatch you can buy. One of the things that we love about this watch, other than the fact it showcases some of the best apps available for any smartwatch, is the multitude of stylish bands and accessories currently available for it. You can buy the Apple Watch in 42- and 38-millimeter sizes, too, meaning it can accommodate children and adults alike.

With so many Apple Watch accessories available, the first thing that you may want to do when you buy one is to customize it and make it your own. If you’re not familiar with how to change a band on the Apple Watch, we suggest you read this first, so you can get it right the first time. And to make your search for the perfect Apple Watch band a little easier, we’ve graciously rounded up the the best Apple Watch bands in existence.

Now, if only all of life’s decisions were as easy.

Before you change the band…

You may want to place your Apple Watch on a steady surface, face down. You obviously don’t have to do this, but if you do, keep in mind that only the stainless steel Apple Watch Series 2 utilizes scratch-resistant sapphire glass. The aluminum Apple Watch is prone to scratches, so you should put it on a soft surface or cloth.

How does the band attach to my Apple Watch?

If you look at the band on your Apple Watch, you will see a small piece of plastic in the center. When you insert the band, this small piece slides inside a small hole in the Apple Watch, and you hear it click. To take out the band, push the button on the back of the watch, which will release it.

Removing and changing the band on your Apple Watch

Step 1: Hold the watch firmly in your hand, or place it face down on a steady surface.

Step 2: Hold down the release button on the back of your watch, and at the same time, slide the band to the right or left to remove it.

Step 3: Slide the new band in until you hear it click.

Step 4: Without pressing the release button, gently try to slide the band left and right to make sure it is attached securely.

If you’re having trouble removing the band, don’t worry. Keep pressing down on the button and try again. Some bands are easier to remove than others.

Apple has a nice collection of bands for the Apple Watch. They all have different designs, so the way you adjust them varies slightly between models. With so many straps to choose from, you can have a different look for every day of the week!