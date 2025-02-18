 Skip to main content
This new color for Amazfit’s T-Rex 3 smartwatch looks fantastic

The Amazfit T-Rex 3 smartwatch in Haze Grey.
Amazfit

Amazfit has launched the T-Rex 3 smartwatch in a new color, adding to the two existing hues already available. It’s called Haze Grey, and the case and strap have an off-white, light grey finish, matched to the same metal bezel seen on the other two models. This time, the triangular indicators are in contrasting orange rather than red.

The Amazfit T-Rex 3 smartwatch in Haze Grey.
Amazfit

The T-Rex 3 is already a good looking smartwatch, but it’s unquestionably tough, and the Haze Grey color softens it slightly, shifting away from the military-style black color, and what some may see as “rescue” red. It’s a good addition to the range, giving potential buyers a great mix of understated and brighter colors to choose from.

We really liked the T-Rex 3 when we took a deep dive into the smartwatch in late 2024. It has real presence on the wrist, a good array of features, actual physical buttons to press, and strong durability. The Zepp companion app works with both Android and iOS too.

It’s an interesting alternative to the Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra and the Apple Watch Ultra 2, especially as it costs less than half the price. The new Haze Grey version is available now and costs $280 in the U.S., the same as the other two colors, but the price has risen to 299 British pounds in the U.K., up from the 279 pounds for the other two colors.

The Amazfit T-Rex 3 smartwatch in the three available colors.
Onyx (left), Lava, and Haze Grey Amazfit

If you buy the T-Rex 3 in Haze Grey in the U.K., Amazfit will bundle its open-ear Amazfit Up earbuds, which usually cost 44.90 pounds, which offsets the increase a little. You’ll have to be quick though, as the offer only runs until February 29. If you want a smartwatch that’s not quite so tough looking, Amazfit’s Active 2 is worth a look, and it costs just $100. Otherwise, you can check out our list of best smartwatches here.

