This new iPhone change could actually save you money, in lots of places

What's different about Stripe over Apple? How can developers use Stripe with Apple?

A new change on iPhone could mean that savings are made, which can be handed back to the people actually using the devices.

Stripe, the payment processing body, has shared new documents which help developers accept out-of-app payments on iPhone and iPad.

So that opens the doors for apps to avoid Apple’s charges which were – until recent court rulings – forced onto apps using iOS.

Now that apps can point to third-party websites, for accepting payments, they can avoid paying the enforced Apple charges and – potentially – pass them on to the people.

Apple is now barred from preventing developers directing users to web-based payment options from within their apps on iOS.

What’s different about Stripe over Apple?

Currently Apple forces apps to pay its charges, when taking payments. That has now changed so everyone can use Stripe, which charges a standard 2.9% plus 30 cents per transaction.

This is a good chunk lower than Apple’s 15-30% charges it makes commission on from in-app purchases.

While that sounds like a lot more, Apple does currently handle the subscription management which means payment security is taken care of on the developer’s behalf.

Make the change to Stripe and suddenly the develop has to think about lots more like ensuring compliance, managing checkout flow and handling the subscriptions themselves.

Stripe should be able to offer more flexibility, greater developer control and a more broad selection of payment options.

Of course, developers may not want to move away from the seamless offering off in-app payments using Apple Pay. But the point is that they now have a choice to do so, should they wish to accept Stripe payments outside of that ecosystem.

How can developers use Stripe with Apple?

Developers can see all of Stripe’s documentation to help get them setup here. This includes a video that shows just how easy this change can be.