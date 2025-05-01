 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. News

This new iPhone change could actually save you money, in lots of places

By
Apple Pay Later
Apple / Apple

A new change on iPhone could mean that savings are made, which can be handed back to the people actually using the devices.

Stripe, the payment processing body, has shared new documents which help developers accept out-of-app payments on iPhone and iPad.

Recommended Videos

So that opens the doors for apps to avoid Apple’s charges which were – until recent court rulings – forced onto apps using iOS.

Related

Now that apps can point to third-party websites, for accepting payments, they can avoid paying the enforced Apple charges and – potentially – pass them on to the people.

Apple is now barred from preventing developers directing users to web-based payment options from within their apps on iOS.

What’s different about Stripe over Apple?

Currently Apple forces apps to pay its charges, when taking payments. That has now changed so everyone can use Stripe, which charges a standard 2.9% plus 30 cents per transaction.

This is a good chunk lower than Apple’s 15-30% charges it makes commission on from in-app purchases.

While that sounds like a lot more, Apple does currently handle the subscription management which means payment security is taken care of on the developer’s behalf.

Make the change to Stripe and suddenly the develop has to think about lots more like ensuring compliance, managing checkout flow and handling the subscriptions themselves.

Stripe should be able to offer more flexibility, greater developer control and a more broad selection of payment options.

Of course, developers may not want to move away from the seamless offering off in-app payments using Apple Pay. But the point is that they now have a choice to do so, should they wish to accept Stripe payments outside of that ecosystem.

How can developers use Stripe with Apple?

Developers can see all of Stripe’s documentation to help get them setup here. This includes a video that shows just how easy this change can be.

Editors’ Recommendations

Please enable Javascript to view this content

Topics
Luke Edwards
Luke Edwards
News Writer
Luke has over two decades of experience covering tech, science and health. Among many others, Luke writes about health tech…
iPhone 17e: what we want to see
The camera on the iPhone 16e

It's been two months since Apple released the iPhone 16e to the surprise of everyone looking to buy an iPhone for the first time, and the iPhone 17e has leaked out of nowhere. The iPhone 16e came out as a spiritual successor to the iPhone SE, ending the third generation of the SE series and making people wonder whether it's the start of something new for iPhone. According to the leaker, Apple now seems to be working on developing the iPhone 17e, setting the trend for making affordable iPhones part of the larger, elite iPhone lineup.

iPhone 17e release date and price analysis

Read more
7 of our favorite iPhone colors since 2007
Rear view of the iPhone 16 Pro in desert titanium.

It's not very often that Apple introduces a new iPhone color. However, that's what might happen when it reveals the iPhone 17 this fall. According to a report, the iPhone 17 Pro could launch in Sky Blue, a color currently found on new MacBook Air units.

With this in mind, we took an unofficial poll to see which previous iPhone colors were our favorites. We narrowed our list to seven in no particular order. Some of our favorites might surprise you.
iPhone 5c (2013) - Green

Read more
More iPhones could get a memory upgrade, but some will have to wait
The Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max's screen.

It's good news and bad news today. The good part is that iPhones are due for a memory upgrade, and it seems that more models will get the RAM boost compared to previous expectations. The bad news? It won't be all models, and we'll have to wait for the iPhone 18 to get more memory across the board.

The scoop comes from a reputable source on all things Apple: Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. Still, don't take it all at face value; things might change, and nothing is official until Apple itself says so. With that out of the way, let's dig in.

Read more