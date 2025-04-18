TORRAS Ostand Air Case deal: save 15% for Earth Day

Table of Contents Table of Contents Why the TORRAS Ostand Air Stands Out Designed for Life on the Move MagSafe Ready, Adventure Approved The Eco-Friendly Angle Celebrate Earth Day with Smarter Protection

Earth Day is almost here, and TORRAS is making it even easier to celebrate sustainably without sacrificing style. From April 18 to April 25, you can score 15% off the TORRAS Ostand Air Case (available for iPhone 15 Pro Max, iPhone16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max) when you use code ostand321 at checkout. It’s the perfect time to refresh your phone case with something that blends innovation, protection, and nature-inspired design.

Why the TORRAS Ostand Air Stands Out

Light as air but strong as a rock, the Ostand Air is designed for people who want serious protection without the usual bulk. The case features AirMax Cushioning with a dual airbag system, offering 360-degree drop protection. Four-corner core airbags and independent side airbags work together to absorb shocks from drops, bumps, and rough terrain. Whether you’re hiking a rocky trail or just navigating a packed commute, those airbags deliver real peace of mind.

Adding to its practicality is the 360° rotating stand. Built seamlessly into the case, it lets you pivot your phone between portrait and landscape mode with a smooth, satisfying click. Whether you’re catching up on video calls, binge-watching your favorite shows, or taking hands-free photos outdoors, the stand makes it effortless.

Designed for Life on the Move

TORRAS clearly thought about real-world use. The Ostand Air features an ergonomic grip with textured side panels and an anti-slip “running track” frame that keeps your device steady even during the most chaotic days. If you’ve ever struggled to hold your phone steady while navigating stairs, climbing, or just carrying groceries, you’ll appreciate the extra control this case offers.

The new matte mountain colorways: Rock Gray, Violet Purple, and Forest Green pay homage to natural landscapes, featuring a soft matte texture with a micro-sandblasted finish. They’re designed to stay looking sharp even after heavy use, resisting fingerprints and scratches that can make other cases look worn.

MagSafe Ready, Adventure Approved

This case doesn’t just look good — it’s built for function, too. An upgraded magnetic ring boosts wireless charging efficiency by 20.8% compared to previous models. You get faster, more reliable charging without removing your case, and seamless compatibility with MagSafe power banks, car mounts, stands, and more. Whether you’re at home, in the gym, or hitting the road, staying powered up has never been easier.

The Eco-Friendly Angle

Choosing a high-durability case like the Ostand Air also supports sustainability. The longer your accessories last, the less waste ends up in landfills. TORRAS’ focus on lightweight materials and lasting performance means fewer replacements over time, helping to reduce your overall environmental footprint.

Celebrate Earth Day with Smarter Protection

Upgrading to the TORRAS Ostand Air Case is a smart move for anyone who values style, function, and long-term durability. With rugged protection, an ergonomic feel, and sleek outdoor-inspired colors, it’s built to keep up with your adventures while reducing waste. Plus, saving 15% during Earth Day week just makes it even sweeter.