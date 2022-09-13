 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. Social Media
  4. News

Elon Musk drama continues as Twitter shareholders approve the $44 billion buyout

Joe Maring
By

In the latest development of Elon Musk’s prolonged Twitter acquisition, Twitter shareholders have now voted to approve Musk’s $44 billion offer to buy the company — despite Musk trying to back out of the whole deal.

This is important for a couple of reasons. Although Twitter and Musk struck an agreement for the acquisition back in April, Twitter has been waiting on shareholders to vote on the deal to get it approved. As of Tuesday, September 13, it’s being reported that a preliminary count of the votes confirms that shareholders have approved the deal.

A digital image of Elon Musk in front of a stylized background with the Twitter logo repeating.
Taylor Frint/Digital Trends Graphic

Not only does shareholder approval mean Twitter can move forward with Musk’s purchase, but it also means Twitter can now go ahead with a lawsuit requiring Musk to purchase the company.

That lawsuit is necessary because Musk tried backing out of the Twitter deal in July — citing “misleading” statements from Twitter about its actual user numbers and bot accounts. Twitter filed a lawsuit against Musk immediately after he got cold feet, and with shareholder approval now official, Twitter can keep the lawsuit going and attempt to hold Musk to his original offer to buy the company for $44 billion.

With shareholder approval finalized, Twitter and Musk are expected to begin their trial in October at the Delaware Court of Chancery. Musk still has an opportunity there to obtain a judgment permitting him to back out of the deal, but Twitter’s now in a better position to hold the billionaire accountable and force him to go through with it.

Ultimately, what we’re left with is a situation that’s still very messy any way you look at it. Many people are worried about an Elon Musk-run Twitter and don’t want him to own it. Others are excited about the idea of Musk behind the reins of the platform. Musk wanted to buy Twitter, but now he doesn’t. Twitter is trying to force Musk to buy the platform, even though he no longer wants to, creating more mixed emotions for Twitter’s user base.

It’s an awkward thing all-around, and with Twitter shareholders now voicing their support for the deal to go forward, things are bound to get even wilder come October.

Editors' Recommendations

Video-editing app LumaFusion to get a Galaxy Tab S8 launch

A tablet featuring the LumaFusion video editing app.

This Twitter vulnerability may have revealed owners of burner accounts

Twitter app on the OnePlus 10T.

YouTube may finally loosen its rigid rules around copyrighted music

Youtube video on mobile. Credits: YouTube official.

Oh great, now our Twitter data is for sale on the dark web

A stylized composite of the Twitter logo.

Meta is suing Meta. It’s pretty meta

Meta, formerly Facebook.

The best Apple iPhone 14 Pro cases for your pre-order

iPhone 14 Pro feat image.

Apple Watch Series 8 buying guide: everything you need to know

Two Apple Watch Series 8 faces.

The best Apple iPhone 14 Plus cases for your pre-order

Dynamic Island on the iPhone 14 Pro.

iPhone 14 and 14 Pro hands-on reactions: here’s what people are saying

Front and back of the iPhone 14 Pro in Deep Purple.

Google’s Nearby Share just copied one of Apple’s best features

New features for Google's ecosystem hardware

iPhone 14 vs. iPhone 13: Is 14 luckier than 13?

An Apple iPhone 13 showing the home screen apps and widgets.

Why I’m glad Apple killed the iPhone Mini and switched to Plus

Apple iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus in red, black, and blue colors.

The best stylus for note-takers and artists

Best stylus