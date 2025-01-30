Two Nothing phones are coming, but the names are a surprise

There will be two new smartphones at Nothing’s March 4 event, according to a report by Android Headlines. While no source is provided, the information falls somewhat in line with what we’d already heard, apart from a big change in the way Nothing names its phones. Apparently, the Nothing Phone 3a will be joined by a Nothing Phone 3a Pro.

Previously, Nothing named the larger of its two A-series phones the Nothing Phone 2a Plus, but this may have been dropped for the new range. The report also seems to indicate it will only launch these two devices, making us wonder what has happened to the regular Nothing Phone 3. The A-series phones are the more budget-friendly devices in its range, making their appearance before the flagship Phone 3 an unusual strategy.

Following the publication of the story by Android Headlines, Nothing released its quarterly update through a YouTube video, in which it confirmed the “Phone 3a series” would launch on March 4. The team also confirmed it will have a “major upgrade on the camera” along with changes to the materials used in an upgraded design. Stay to the end of the video, and Nothing co-founder and head of marketing Akis Evangelidis cleared up speculation about the Phone 3 by saying it will be coming this year, and called it a “milestone” for the company. All this means the flagship Phone 3 will not be at the March 4 event.

Returning to the speculation in the report, it claims there will be two colors for each phone available. The Phone 3a will come in black and white, while the 3a Pro will come in black and grey, which corresponds to colors Nothing has used in the past. The Phone 3a Pro will have 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage space, as will the Phone 3a, but the standard model will also be available with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage space. It’s possible Nothing won’t sell the basic model globally, and restrict it to certain markets.

Elsewhere, an image of what’s said to be the back of the Nothing Phone 3a has leaked. The device is hidden inside a protective plastic case, the type many manufacturers use to disguise the true design of an unreleased device, but it exposes the cameras at the top of the phone. The design matches expectations the phone will have a third telephoto camera on the back, joining the main and wide-angle camera. The layout also aligns with the teaser Nothing posted to social media, showing a vertically stacked triple-camera setup.

We’ll find out how accurate these details about the new Nothing A-series phones are on March 4, but we’re going to have to wait to see the Phone 3.