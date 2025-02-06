The Vivo X200 Ultra could launch with a much more powerful camera sensor

When Vivo launched the x200 lineup last year, it teased an Ultra model but said we wouldn’t see it until 2025. While we’re still not clear on a release date, we’ve learned a few details about the upcoming flagship’s camera setup that have us excited. A tipster leaked the information on Weibo and revealed several key details about what to expect from this handset.

The Vivo X200 Ultra is said to have a three-camera setup that includes a 50MP main camera, a 200MP periscope telephoto camera, and a 50MP ultrawide camera. If that sounds a little familiar, it’s because the Vivo X200 Pro has the same main and telephoto units. What sets the X200 Ultra apart is the sensor for its ultrawide. A 1/2.76-inch sensor will allow much more light to enter, making it ideal for taking higher-resolution shots even in dim conditions.

In addition, the main camera will default to a 1.5x zoom. That’s roughly a 35mm focal length on its standard zoom, and the ultrawide will default to a 1x zoom setting instead of 0.5x or 0.6x. Like any other phone, though, you’ll be able to adjust the zoom on the fly.

While the camera upgrades aren’t as flashy as others, the increased sensor size will offer better low-light photography. The phone is also rumored to have a 6.78-inch display with a refresh rate of 120Hz and a battery up to 6,000mAh in size. While impressive, there’s just one problem: we aren’t sure if this phone will release globally or not.

Vivo releases some of its phones in the western market, but not all. The Vivo X200 is not available for purchase in the United States, and that doesn’t bode well for its Ultra variant.