Vivo’s new flagship will have a stunning camera, but you probably can’t get it

Vivo has just announced the upcoming launch of its new flagship, the Vivo X200 Ultra. By the sound of it so far, it could end up rivaling some of the best smartphones. We now have an official release date for the device, but there’s one problem: Getting one in the U.S. could be tricky.

The news comes directly from Vivo’s product manager Han Bo Xiao, and it was later shared by Notebookcheck. There’s been a flurry of leaks surrounding the upcoming Vivo X200 Ultra, but now, the device has an official release date. It’s coming to the Chinese market on April 21, and it’ll be joined by several other new releases, including the Vivo X200s, the Vivo Pad 5 Pro, the Vivo Pad SE, and the Vivo Watch 5.

Out of all these devices, the X200 Ultra seems like the most interesting option, largely thanks to the massive camera bump. Notebookcheck explains that the new flagship houses one beefy camera, hence the size, seemingly twice as big as the X200s (although the exact specs are still unknown). The camera bump needed to be big enough to house the 35mm Zeiss main camera and 14mm ultrawide camera; the former comes with two 1/1.28-inch sensors. According to the publication, there’s also a telephoto lens that’s “the most light-sensitive ever installed in a phone.”

Han Bo Xiao also highlighted that the huge camera bump should make the phone more comfortable to use for taking pictures. There’s a built-in shutter button on the right side that should make it easier to take landscape photos.

It’s easy to imagine the Vivo X200 Ultra holding its ground against some of the big-name flagship phones. As shared by Notebookcheck, some samples of the pictures taken by the X200 Ultra have leaked recently, and it seems to rival DLSR cameras as well as the iPhone 16 Pro Max. The photos seem exceptionally well-lit when compared to the non-Vivo counterparts.

The downside to all of this is that the phone is only going to appear on the Chinese market so far. We have tested some Vivos ourselves in the past, so we know they can be picked up in the U.S., but it’s not as easy as buying them directly from the manufacturer. Chances are that only enthusiasts will try to get their hands on one of these through third-party sellers and may have to deal with the lack of support outside of China.