 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. News

Vivo’s new flagship will have a stunning camera, but you probably can’t get it

By
The new Vivo X200 Ultra.
Notebookcheck / Vivo

Vivo has just announced the upcoming launch of its new flagship, the Vivo X200 Ultra. By the sound of it so far, it could end up rivaling some of the best smartphones. We now have an official release date for the device, but there’s one problem: Getting one in the U.S. could be tricky.

The news comes directly from Vivo’s product manager Han Bo Xiao, and it was later shared by Notebookcheck. There’s been a flurry of leaks surrounding the upcoming Vivo X200 Ultra, but now, the device has an official release date. It’s coming to the Chinese market on April 21, and it’ll be joined by several other new releases, including the Vivo X200s, the Vivo Pad 5 Pro, the Vivo Pad SE, and the Vivo Watch 5.

Recommended Videos

Out of all these devices, the X200 Ultra seems like the most interesting option, largely thanks to the massive camera bump. Notebookcheck explains that the new flagship houses one beefy camera, hence the size, seemingly twice as big as the X200s (although the exact specs are still unknown). The camera bump needed to be big enough to house the 35mm Zeiss main camera and 14mm ultrawide camera; the former comes with two 1/1.28-inch sensors. According to the publication, there’s also a telephoto lens that’s “the most light-sensitive ever installed in a phone.”

Related

Han Bo Xiao also highlighted that the huge camera bump should make the phone more comfortable to use for taking pictures. There’s a built-in shutter button on the right side that should make it easier to take landscape photos.

It’s easy to imagine the Vivo X200 Ultra holding its ground against some of the big-name flagship phones. As shared by Notebookcheck, some samples of the pictures taken by the X200 Ultra have leaked recently, and it seems to rival DLSR cameras as well as the iPhone 16 Pro Max. The photos seem exceptionally well-lit when compared to the non-Vivo counterparts.

A woman stands in front of a ferris wheel
Oppo / Notebookcheck
Oppo / Notebookcheck

The downside to all of this is that the phone is only going to appear on the Chinese market so far. We have tested some Vivos ourselves in the past, so we know they can be picked up in the U.S., but it’s not as easy as buying them directly from the manufacturer. Chances are that only enthusiasts will try to get their hands on one of these through third-party sellers and may have to deal with the lack of support outside of China.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Monica J. White
Monica J. White
Computing Writer
Monica is a computing writer at Digital Trends, focusing on PC hardware. Since joining the team in 2021, Monica has written…
I can’t believe how good the Galaxy S24 Ultra’s new display is
Samsung galaxy S24 Ultra display.

In my years of reviewing and using Samsung phones, I’ve come to expect top-notch displays from them. Samsung's Galaxy flagships have some of the sharpest and brightest screens, and the same was expected from the Galaxy S24 Ultra.

When the smartphone launched last week, I was looking forward to the new Galaxy AI features and the 5x optical zoom. But in my four days of using the Galaxy S4 Ultra, its the display that took me by surprise – for good reason.
What’s new with the Galaxy S24 Ultra’s screen?
The iPhone 15 Pro (left) and Galaxy S24 Ultra with their screens off Prakhar Khanna / Digital Trends

Read more
Nothing Phone 2 confirmed to get a major upgrade you can’t see
Nothing Phone 1 with the Nothing Ear 1 headphones.

The Nothing Phone 2 will hit store shelves later this year, and as the brand inches closer to the big day for its highly anticipated phone, it has started drip-feeding the hype around it. Most recently, Nothing co-founder and CEO Carl announced on Twitter that the upcoming phone will draw power from Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset.

Now, this isn’t the latest mobile silicon in Qualcomm’s arsenal, as phones armed with the newer and faster Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 — like the OnePlus 11 and Galaxy S23 Ultra — are already out there. However, the jump to a Snapdragon 8 series would still be a huge upgrade, as the Nothing Phone 1 made its way to the market rocking the decidedly midrange Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G+ processor.

Read more
I’m sick of big, ugly phone cameras — and they’re only getting worse
The Xiaomi 12S UItra's camera module.

There’s a growing smartphone camera trend that’s going to affect overall design more than any other recent technology advancement, and if what we’re already seeing is representative of the changes to come, phones are going to get a lot more unpleasant-looking.

I’m talking about the 1-inch type camera sensor and the ridiculous camera modules currently used to contain it. Smartphone camera sensors are bigger than ever and are only going to get worse — and it's about time we say something about it.
Big and ugly
Oppo Find X6 Pro Andy Boxall/Digital Trends

Read more