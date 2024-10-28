On the same day that Apple started rolling out Apple Intelligence to iPhone 16 handsets as well as iPhone 15 Pro devices, the tech giant dropped two videos showcasing some of the new features.

The first one (below) highlights the new Apple Intelligence Writing Tools feature, which, in Apple’s own words, is designed to “help your words sound more professional, friendly, or more concise.”

The minute-long skit takes place in an office and shows Warren — clearly a laid-back kinda guy — merrily tapping out a message on his iPhone to his boss. “Been thinking, this project might need a bit more zhuhzing. But you’re the big enchilada.” He signs off: “Holler back.”

Realizing that this might be just a bit too casual to send as it is, Warren checks out his phone’s new Apple Intelligence-powered tool, which offers various rewriting options such as “friendly,” “professional,” and “concise.”

Warren taps “professional” and in a flash his message transforms into something considerably more formal — something he can actually send.

His boss gets the message and reads it aloud, surprised — and somewhat confused — to find that Warren can put together something that sounds so professional. The skit’s outcome humorously conveys the power of Apple Intelligence while offering an example of how it might be used in a particular setting.

The second ad shows two daughters giving their dad a birthday present. Mom has clearly forgotten about the big day, so she grabs her iPhone and gets Apple Intelligence to quickly knock together a video — complete with a title, footage, images, and a suitable soundtrack — that shows dad and his daughters across the years. She hands it to him as her own birthday gift, and he’s clearly delighted with the results.

You can use these new Apple Intelligence features on compatible devices by updating to iOS 18.1, iPadOS 18.1, and macOS Sequoia 15.1. Read this Digital Trends article for an overview of all of the new Apple Intelligence features that you can try out.

The next wave of Apple Intelligence features will be coming in December.