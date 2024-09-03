 Skip to main content
We have disappointing news about the next big Samsung phone

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE hole-punch AMOLED display bezels alongside a Samsung notebook.
Tushar Mehta / Digital Trends

We are only a few weeks away from the anticipated launch of Samsung’s newest smartphone, the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE. There has been a lot of positive buzz surrounding this “fan edition” model — until now.

According to recently published certifications (found by Tech Outlook), the upcoming Samsung phone is expected to feature 25-watt wired charging, similar to its predecessor, the Galaxy S23 FE. This could be a drawback for the Galaxy S24 FE, especially compared to other mid-tier phones, such as the OnePlus 12R, which offers significantly faster 80W charging speeds.

The certifications also confirm previous rumors about the new phone. For example, the S24 FE is expected to feature Wi-Fi 6E (2.4GHz and 5GHz), Bluetooth 5.3, NFC, 5G connectivity, LTE, and GSM. The Galaxy S24 FE will also support reverse charging up to a disappointing 9W.

The upcoming Galaxy S24 FE is rumored to feature the Samsung Galaxy Exynos 2400 chipset, a 6.7-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 1900 nits, and an aluminum body similar to last year’s model. Finally, the phone is anticipated to be available in five colors at launch: graphite, blue, silver/white, green, and yellow, with two additional Samsung website-exclusive colors likely to be announced.

Samsung released the Galaxy S23 FE last year. However, mid-priced FE models are not always guaranteed, and the release timelines have been confusing. For example, the Galaxy S23 FE was released in October 2023, but there was no Galaxy S22 FE. The Galaxy S21 FE came out in January 2022, while the Galaxy S20 FE was launched in September 2020.

Galaxy S FE models typically include many, but not all, of the features found on the higher-priced regular Galaxy S models from the most recent year.

All signs indicate a release for the Galaxy S24 FE in late September or early October. It should be priced at around $600. Stay tuned.

