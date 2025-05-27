 Skip to main content
There’s finally a WhatsApp app on iPad, and it’s exactly what I’ve been waiting for

Plus, we show you how to get the WhatsApp app on your iPad

The official WhatsApp app running on an iPad Air
John McCann / Digital Trends

iPad-owning WhatsApp fans rejoice, the popular messaging app used by over two billion people worldwide has arrived properly on Apple’s famed tablet. Yes, you can download WhatsApp from the App Store on your iPad right now.

For years iPad owners – even those with the best iPads around – have been left to struggling with the WhatsApp Web browser system for communicating with pals on their tablet, but now Meta – which owns WhatsApp – has released a dedicated app.

The news dropped on the WhatsApp social accounts, less than 24 hours after the same accounts teased an announcement.

As well as being able to read and reply to chats, interact with WhatsApp communities and channels, and update your status, the WhatsApp app also lets you make and join video calls – something you can’t do via WhatsApp Web. Basically – it does everything you’d expect to be able to do in the standalone app.

Better late than never

WhatsApp on iPad app in the Slide Over function
John McCann / Digital Trends

Considering the popularity of iPads as a travel device – I’ve seen hundreds being used during my travels for work and leisure over the past decade – it’s still baffling why Meta has taken quite as long as it has to launch an official app.

But hey, that’s now in the past. The good news is the WhatsApp app for iPad is exactly what I hoped it would be. It was super easy to install and link to the WhatsApp account on my phone (you don’t need an iPhone either, it’ll happily link to an Android smartphone as well), and has all the features you’d expect.

And because this is a dedicated iPad app, it works nicely with multi-tasking iPad OS features including Split View, Slide Over, and Stage Manager. This makes WhatsApp far more user-friendly on iPad. I’m able to flick between apps while keeping WhatsApp at my fingertips – something which just wasn’t possible with the Web version.

Having used it for a few hours, I can already see how the dedicated WhatsApp app will elevate my experience when I’m using my iPad Air (5th Gen) as my main work device while away from the office.

Now, what about that dedicated Instagram app for iPad, Meta? Hopefully, it’s not too far off either.

How do I get the WhatsApp app on my iPad?

To get the WhatsApp app working on your iPad, just following these simple steps.

  1. Download WhatsApp on your iPad from the App Store
  2. Open the WhatsApp app
  3. In WhatsApp on your phone, open ‘Linked Devices’ in the setting menu and scan the QR code on your iPad’s screen
  4. Starting using WhatsApp on your iPad

Your iPad will need to be running iOS 15.1 or later for the WhatsApp app to work, but considering we’re probably going to see the launch of iOS 19 and iPadOS 19 at WWDC 2025 in just a couple of weeks time, a decent number of iPads will support the app.

John McCann
John McCann
Managing Editor
John is Managing Editor at Digital Trends. He's been a consumer technology & automotive journalist for over a decade.
Too many WhatsApp groups? There’s a fix coming for that
WhatsApp.

If you're in far too many WhatsApp groups and wish there was a way out, a new update could soon be rolling out to help.

The new feature, spotted in WhatsApp beta, is expected to arrive in a stable update soon.

Read more
iPad Pro with next-gen M5 silicon could arrive later this year
Magic Keyboard and iPad Pro.

It seems tablets are increasingly becoming the unofficial launch testbed for Apple’s next-gen silicon. The 2024 iPad Pro marked the debut of Apple’s M4 chip, ahead of its appearance inside the Mac hardware.
Carrying forward the torch, the next iPad Pro refresh could be “one of the first devices” to get a M5 series processor. According to Bloomberg, the next-gen iPad Pro has progressed into the advanced stages of internal testing. Moreover, it is expected to hit the shelves later this year, likely in the Fall season.
Apple gave the M4 series refresh to the Mac lineup, including the MacBook Air, Pro, and Studio models, earlier this year. The M4 Pro and M4 Max processors were only introduced late last year, so it seems increasingly plausible that the baseline M5 would arrive later this year, followed by its Pro, Max, or Ultra variants.
Given the “freshness” status of the current Mac hardware, the upcoming iPad Pro seems like the first candidate to get a taste of the next-gen M5 processor. “The new versions of that model, code-named J817, J818, J820 and J821, are in late testing within Apple and on track for production in the second half of this year,” adds the report.
What to expect from M5 iPad Pro?

Starting with the design , Apple is not expected to make any notable changes, given the company’s history. The iPad Pro got a major design overhaul in 2024, embracing a super-sleek look, one fewer camera, and a new keyboard accessory to go with it.
As far as the silicon goes, the M5 series will reportedly be based on the 3nm process and built atop ARM’s next-gen CPU architecture. In addition to the 2025 iPad Pro, Apple is also expected to launch new MacBook Pro models later this year, armed with an M5-tier processor.

Read more
The iPad doesn’t need AI, but Apple must fix something else
Top view of the rear shell on the 11th Gen iPad.

I just finished testing the new entry-level iPad, and so far, I am fairly impressed by the tablet. You can’t get a better value than this slate for $349. From the external hardware to the innards, there is hardly any alternative from the Android side that can deliver a superior experience.
This year, Apple delivered a couple of surprises, in addition to the expected chip upgrade. You now get twice the storage for the same ask, and the RAM has also been bumped up. In a nutshell, it’s faster, better at multi-tasking, and without any storage headaches, even if your budget is tight.
Apple, however, hasn’t fixed the software situation with iPadOS, which continues to bother with its fair share of quirks in tow. This year, however, the software gulf is even wider between the baseline iPad and every other tablet in Apple’s portfolio. Stage Manager has been the big differentiator so far, but in 2025, we have another deep chasm.

A good riddance with AI

Read more