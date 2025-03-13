WhatsApp’s testing a new feature to make your busy group chats less chaotic

Last month, WhatsApp introduced new chat themes. The free messaging and video calling app is launching a new message threads feature to reduce chaos in group chats.

WABetaInfo discovered that a new Android beta version of WhatsApp includes a feature to organize message replies into threaded conversations. The site explains that “instead of scrolling through a long list of individual replies, users will be able to follow and view all the related responses in a dedicated thread, keeping the conversation structured and easy to follow.”

In doing so, the new feature will “save users from the effort of scrolling through the entire chat history to find one specific response, as they can easily navigate through threads and focus on relevant conversations without losing context.”

The new feature is part of the Android 2.25.7.7 beta version.

