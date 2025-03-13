 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. News

WhatsApp’s testing a new feature to make your busy group chats less chaotic

By
WhatsApp.
WhatsApp

Last month, WhatsApp introduced new chat themes. The free messaging and video calling app is launching a new message threads feature to reduce chaos in group chats.

WABetaInfo discovered that a new Android beta version of WhatsApp includes a feature to organize message replies into threaded conversations. The site explains that “instead of scrolling through a long list of individual replies, users will be able to follow and view all the related responses in a dedicated thread, keeping the conversation structured and easy to follow.”

Recommended Videos

In doing so, the new feature will “save users from the effort of scrolling through the entire chat history to find one specific response, as they can easily navigate through threads and focus on relevant conversations without losing context.”

Please enable Javascript to view this content

The new feature is part of the Android 2.25.7.7 beta version.

WhatsApp threads beta.
WABetaInfo

WhatsApp is a widely used messaging app that facilitates seamless communication among friends, family, and colleagues worldwide. Users can engage through various means, including text messages, voice calls, and high-quality video calls, making it a versatile platform for personal and professional interactions.

One of WhatsApp’s standout features is its end-to-end encryption, which guarantees that only the intended sender and recipient can access the content of their messages. This security measure helps to protect users’ privacy and ensures a high level of confidentiality in conversations, allowing people to communicate without the fear of unauthorized access.

In addition to one-on-one messaging, WhatsApp enhances social interaction with group chats, enabling multiple users to participate in conversations simultaneously. This is particularly useful for coordinating events, discussing projects, or staying connected with loved ones.

WhatsApp also supports multimedia-sharing options, allowing users to share photos, videos, and documents effortlessly. Users can send images and videos directly from their camera or photo gallery, making it easy to share memorable moments. Furthermore, the app includes features like voice messages, which provide a quick typing alternative, and status updates that allow users to share snapshots of their lives with contacts.

Not using WhatsApp? You can download the app from the App Store or Google Play now. It will look perfect on your new Galaxy S25 Ultra or OnePlus 13.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Bryan M. Wolfe
Bryan M. Wolfe
Mobile and A/V Freelancer
Bryan M. Wolfe has over a decade of experience as a technology writer. He writes about mobile.
The Google Home app is getting two new features to upgrade your smart home
The Google Home logo on a Pixel phone.

New features are set to launch for Google Home users. These features are currently being introduced through the Public Preview program, according to 9to5Google.

Google Home will soon support Nest Protect and Matter-certified smart locks. This support will initially roll out to the Google Home Android app before making its way to iOS devices later this year.

Read more
WhatsApp just added four messaging features. Here’s what’s new
WhatsApp January 2025 changes.

As 2025 begins, WhatsApp, one of the most popular instant messaging apps on the planet, has announced new features designed to enhance user experience and engagement with the app.

One notable update lets users take and send videos or photos directly within a chat interface. The app now includes camera effects that allow users to customize their media. With access to over 30 different backgrounds, filters, and other creative elements, users can enhance their images or videos, offering a broader range of personalization options for sharing memorable moments or adding unique touches to their visuals.

Read more
Google Photos is getting a cool new feature to speed up your photo edits
Google Photos' year in review feature for 2024.

Google Photos for Android is introducing a new feature that simplifies photo editing right before sharing. A tipster from Android Authority first reported this tool.

The new “Quick Edit” tool lets users easily enhance or crop individual photos before sharing them. It features an “Enhance” button, which functions similarly to the “Enhance” effect in the standard photo-editing options. A crop button is also similar to the one in the regular photo editor. When multiple photos are selected before hitting the share button, the typical share sheet appears instead of the new “Quick Edit” screen.

Read more