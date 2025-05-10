 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. News

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Whoop finally has a fix for its broken free upgrade promise, sort of

By
The Whoop 5.0 on a person's wrist.
Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

Whoop introduced two new fitness wearables earlier this week, and to go with it, a trio of subscription plans under the One, Peak, and Life labels. The launch, however, left many long-term fans of the screen-less wearable with a bitter taste as the company reneged on a remarkable promise of free upgrades.

Whoop made the commitment in a blog post published late last year, but has since deleted it. “Instead of purchasing new hardware every time an updated model is produced, WHOOP members receive the next-generation device for free after having been a member for six months or more,” the company said back then. 

Recommended Videos

What is happening?

@willahmed,

It seems that your company believes in deceit. I’ve been supporting your company since 2022. In 2025, I ask myself if this is the correct decision. What happened to this “Membership Model”? “WHOOP members receive the next-generation device for free”

Are we puppets? pic.twitter.com/BkZvQjjcSa

— status (@statusIRL) May 10, 2025

Following the launch of its latest wearable devices, the Whoop 5.0 and Whoop MG, subscribers were asked to pay an “upgrade fee.” The backlash has been pretty vocal across social media platforms and forums like Reddit. But it seems Whoop is not going to fully honor its original commitment. 

Related

A Whoop spokesperson told Bloomberg that “like any company, we from time to time update our commercial policies.” In the meantime, Whoop quietly updated its support page on May 9, clarifying the free upgrade situation and the requirements tied to it. 

User post regarding Whoop upgrade on Reddit.
Nadeem Sarwar / Digital Trends

In order to upgrade from Whoop 4.0 to Whoop 5.0 or the MG version, there are only two options on the table. Pay an upgrade fee ($49 for Whoop 5.0 and $79 for Whoop MG) or extend the current membership by 12 months, with plans starting at $199 per user annually. 

What relief is available?

Reddit post about Whoop upgrade policy.
Nadeem Sarwar / Digital Trends

The only relief available to long-term subscribers is that if they have more than 12 months remaining on their subscription, they will get the free upgrade. The fresh offer only applies to the mid-tier Peak subscription, and not the One or Life package.

The situation has been somewhat confusing so far. A few users are reporting that when they reached out to Whoop support with evidence of the brand’s prior commitment, they were extended the free upgrade. Some are claiming that they are got an AI-generated response from Whoop support. 

The Whoop 5.0 launch feels like extortion!

I’ve been subscribed for over 4 years and now I have to shell out more money for something that was meant to be a free upgrade?

The price of the Whoop MG subscription would buy you a new Apple Watch Series 10, EVERY YEAR!! Not good!

— Brandon (@BrandonVanB) May 8, 2025

A few users wrote that they have been denied the free upgrade and asked to pay the aforementioned fee. Some are even floating the idea of filing consumer reports citing misleading marketing claims by Whoop. It would be interesting to see if Whoop is taken to court, but so far, it seems the company could get in legal hot water if the situation escalates. 

Topics
Nadeem Sarwar
Nadeem Sarwar
Contributor
Nadeem is a tech and science journalist who started reading about cool smartphone tech out of curiosity and soon started…

Editors’ Recommendations

Garmin Fenix 8 and Tactix 8 get new voice feature update, but only for select owners
Garmin Fenix 8 hero photo on a wrist

Garmin has just launched a beta update for the Voice Command feature on select Fenix 8 and Tactix 8 smartwatches, with the goal of enhancing the on-device voice assistant. This update, named Voice Command Files v1.12, promises some improvements to the voice assistant, though the specific enhancements haven’t been disclosed yet.

According to a message shared in the Garmin forums, this new beta update is available for users of the Fenix 8 AMOLED, Fenix 8 Solar, Tactix 8 AMOLED, and Tactix 8 Solar models. This update comes after the beta version 15.26, which was rolled out in late April and introduced support for Voice Commands specific to Applied Ballistics and Flying Apps on the Tactix watches, alongside various bug fixes.

Read more
The Whoop 5.0 is here to make fitness bands cool again
The Whoop 5.0 on a person's wrist.

The Whoop 5.0 is here to make fitness bands cool again. Unlike the best smartwatches, the Whoop does not have a screen and doesn’t mirror anything from your phone, so it's distraction-free. While smart rings have taken a lot of fitness band functionality and put it on your finger, Whoop feels there’s still plenty of life left in a primarily wrist-worn health tracker. With new hardware, new features, and a new subscription package, there’s a lot to understand, so lets go through the Whoop 5.0. 

Whoop 5.0 hardware

Read more
Spotify’s new Snooze feature lets you take a break from overplayed songs
An iPhone sitting on a bedside table with the Discover Weekly playlist on its screen.

Spotify is known for its best-in-class recommendations algorithm, but it also has a ton of features to keep users in control of their music. Yesterday, the company announced a couple of new buttons and settings that will make it even easier to keep your playlists as you want them -- including a new Snooze feature that gives you a 30-day break from songs you've been hearing too much.

As good as Spotify's algorithm is, we've all noticed those songs that get played three times in one day and keep popping back up for the rest of the week. With the new Snooze feature, Premium users can choose to take a break from songs they hear too often for a whole 30 days. During that time, it won't appear anywhere in your recommendations -- and with any luck, you'll be happy to hear it again when the 30 days are up. If not, you can just snooze it again.

Read more