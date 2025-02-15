 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. Features

Why I’m sad this delightful iPhone camera is about to go away

By
OuttaFocus promotional image.
Andy Boxall / Digital Trends
Promotional image for OuttaFocus. Hand holding three smart phones.
OuttaFocus
This story is part of Andy Boxall's OuttaFocus series, covering smartphone cameras and photography.
Updated less than 2 hours ago

When Apple replaces the current iPhone SE (2022) with a new version, it seems increasingly likely it’ll mark the end of an era, because the SE as we know it is the only current iPhone still available with a 12-megapixel camera on the back. Once a mainstay of all iPhones, the 12MP camera is about to be completely superseded by the 48MP camera. You may be surprised to hear I’m going to miss it, so let me explain why.

The end is near

The Apple iPhone SE (2022)'s camera.
Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

Several months after the iPhone SE (2022) came out, Apple released the iPhone 14 series and it put a 12MP camera on the non-Pro models, just as it had done since the iPhone 6S. While you can still buy the iPhone 14 new today, it was the last brand new device to launch with a 12MP camera, and when the iPhone 15 came along all the models received a 48MP main camera. Unlike the iPhone 14, the iPhone SE (2022) has lived on as a current phone since then, and is only now about to be replaced.

Recommended Videos

It’s expected the new iPhone SE 4 model will arrive on February 19, and while it will probably retain a single camera on the back, it’s expected to be a 48MP camera, just like the iPhone 16 range. It makes sense for Apple to bring all its smartphones into line as it almost certainly streamlines production. We’d also expect the iPhone 14 models to be removed from the range at the end of 2025 too, completely ending Apple’s need to source 12MP camera modules.

Related

More megapixels is always better, right? Most people look at the numbers on a phone spec sheet and think bigger means better, so from a sales and advertising standpoint, increasing the megapixels for the new phone is good business. But there’s a glorious simplicity to the iPhone SE and every other iPhone’s 12MP camera that really appeals. Apple has had years to fine tune its performance, and although the tiny module on the back of the current SE may be light on features, it hides a surprisingly fun and characterful photographic experience.

What’s so special?

A photo taken with the Apple iPhone SE (2022).
Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

Lets get one thing clear from the start, the iPhone SE (2022)’s camera isn’t rivaling the Xiaomi 14 Ultra or the Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold. It gets quite a lot wrong, whether it’s substandard edge recognition in Portrait mode or less than perfect exposure; but outright, detail-filled, pin sharp accuracy and realism isn’t what makes it special.

It’s hard to describe what does. There’s a certain tone to the photos. A balance that’s aesthetically pleasing, with a character of its own that’s not overblown or over-the-top, which really appeals to everyone no matter whether they’re a camera aficionado, or someone who quickly posts to Instagram and promptly forgets all about it.

A photo taken with the Apple iPhone SE (2022).
Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

I think the photo of the cat and the cup of coffee in my hand are two great examples of why many people will remember the cameras fondly, and gravitate to them today. The imperfections, like the focal point on the cat being its nose and not its eyes, add to the charm. There’s plenty of depth and detail in both images, and they have a natural feel, color, and warmth that I find appealing. I don’t think I’d like the photos more if they were taken on another phone, and wonder if I’d actually like them less.

The other thing to mention is the iPhone SE (2022)’s size. It slips into my pocket and I don’t notice it’s there, and it’s so easy to use with one hand too. It’s a very different physical experience to taking photos with the iPhone 16 Pro Max or Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra. I recently used an old digital camera and adored its compact size, but unfortunately didn’t like the photos it took. The iPhone SE is the ideal blend of ability and portability, and because the camera takes happy photos, it begs to be used.

Why I’ll miss it

1 of 8
A photo taken with the Apple iPhone SE (2022).
Andy Boxall / Digital Trends
A photo taken with the Apple iPhone SE (2022).
Andy Boxall / Digital Trends
A photo taken with the Apple iPhone SE (2022).
Andy Boxall / Digital Trends
A photo taken with the Apple iPhone SE (2022).
Andy Boxall / Digital Trends
Main camera photo taken with the iPhone SE (2022).
Andy Boxall/Digital Trends
Photo of a pond taken with the iPhone SE (2022).
Andy Boxall/Digital Trends
Photo of sunflowers taken with the iPhone SE (2022).
Andy Boxall/Digital Trends
Photo of a bee taken with the iPhone SE (2022).
Andy Boxall/Digital Trends

The iPhone SE (2022)’s camera held its own against its peers too. When I put it against the iPhone 14 Plus, the iPhone SE (2022) took such attractive photos it managed to beat the far more expensive phone in the main camera category. It fell down when shooting in lowlight — more of a processing problem than a camera one — and lacked the versatility of the bigger phone due to the lack of wide-angle camera, but none of it matters as much when the main camera does such a good job.

When Apple put the 48MP camera on the back of the iPhone 15, we directly compared it with the iPhone 14 to see just how much “better” it was, and found that while the new camera took superior photos, the differences between them were slight. Looking back at the test now, the 12MP camera’s desirable tone is very obvious, and it’s clear to see why people are still drawn to it. It’s also the shape of things to come when we eventually put the 2022 SE against the 2024 SE, with its flashy new 48MP camera.

It’s not just me here either. Other people are lusting after the 12MP camera too. A current trend in South Korea, driven by celebs posting on social media, has seen people rush out to get aging iPhones and digital cameras specifically to take photos, as they prefer the look over current iPhone cameras. While not all may realize it, they’re actually looking for the 12MP camera. Nostalgia-fueled trends like this aren’t an accident. They come from Apple getting the camera right.

Personality goes a long way

A person holding the The Apple iPhone SE (2022).
Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

I don’t think Apple has got the 48MP camera wrong though, but there’s no denying it hasn’t quite found its own personality, no matter how much Apple has tried to inject it with some through features like Photographic Styles. I’m also not about to say I’ll only ever use a 12MP camera going forward, as I still want a telephoto and a wide-angle camera, plus a whole lot more detail and dynamic range to play around with when editing.

The thing is, I’d love to have all these things and a main camera with the same delightful, distinctly unique character as Apple’s trusty old 12MP camera. I’m genuinely going to miss it being a staple feature on Apple’s cheapest phone.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Andy Boxall
Andy Boxall
Senior Mobile Writer
Andy is a Senior Writer at Digital Trends, where he concentrates on mobile technology, a subject he has written about for…
Why AppleCare+ is essential for your iPhone, even as a subscription
A person holding the Apple iPhone 15 Plus.

Have you ever broken your iPhone? Over the past decade of being an iPhone user, I’ve broken two screens and had one iPhone stolen while abroad. Thankfully, one service came to the rescue in all of those cases: AppleCare+.

The latest reporting from Mark Gurman at Bloomberg suggests that Apple is about to move from a prepaid model to a subscription-only model for its protection plan. Naturally, as subscriptions have become prevalent in our daily lives, and people have suffered from subscription fatigue, some people are concerned about another subscription.

Read more
iPhone 7 owners are getting $200 in class action lawsuit, and here’s how you can track yours
iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus.

Settlement payout from the iPhone 7 class action lawsuit against Apple are starting to roll out. Those who participated in the class action lawsuit have started to receive payments, with amounts varying based on whether you spent any money on repairing the iPhone 7 or the iPhone 7 Plus.

Some of the co-applicants in the lawsuit have started to receive around $200 as part payment from the $35 million settlement, 9to5Mac reported. While the payout is less than the maximum of $350 initially approved by the court, it should still feel satisfactory to the appellants.

Read more
We just got our first look at the folding iPhone’s specs
Folding iPhone concept from iOS Beta News.

The idea of a foldable iPhone has floated around the web for a long time, but we have more evidence the device might exist than ever before. Well-known tipster Jukanlosreve shared a post with a huge amount of new information, including the estimated size, release schedule, and much more.

The detail that immediately stands out is the thickness. At 9.2mm while folded and 4.6mm when unfolded, the proposed iPhone is only slightly thicker than the Honor Magic V3, the current thinnest foldable on the market. And the second most notable detail is the whopping 12-inch screen. According to the post on X, the internal screen is comparable to two 6.1-inch phones folded together.

Read more