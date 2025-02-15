Why I’m sad this delightful iPhone camera is about to go away

Table of Contents Table of Contents The end is near What’s so special? Why I’ll miss it Personality goes a long way

When Apple replaces the current iPhone SE (2022) with a new version, it seems increasingly likely it’ll mark the end of an era, because the SE as we know it is the only current iPhone still available with a 12-megapixel camera on the back. Once a mainstay of all iPhones, the 12MP camera is about to be completely superseded by the 48MP camera. You may be surprised to hear I’m going to miss it, so let me explain why.

The end is near

Several months after the iPhone SE (2022) came out, Apple released the iPhone 14 series and it put a 12MP camera on the non-Pro models, just as it had done since the iPhone 6S. While you can still buy the iPhone 14 new today, it was the last brand new device to launch with a 12MP camera, and when the iPhone 15 came along all the models received a 48MP main camera. Unlike the iPhone 14, the iPhone SE (2022) has lived on as a current phone since then, and is only now about to be replaced.

It’s expected the new iPhone SE 4 model will arrive on February 19, and while it will probably retain a single camera on the back, it’s expected to be a 48MP camera, just like the iPhone 16 range. It makes sense for Apple to bring all its smartphones into line as it almost certainly streamlines production. We’d also expect the iPhone 14 models to be removed from the range at the end of 2025 too, completely ending Apple’s need to source 12MP camera modules.

More megapixels is always better, right? Most people look at the numbers on a phone spec sheet and think bigger means better, so from a sales and advertising standpoint, increasing the megapixels for the new phone is good business. But there’s a glorious simplicity to the iPhone SE and every other iPhone’s 12MP camera that really appeals. Apple has had years to fine tune its performance, and although the tiny module on the back of the current SE may be light on features, it hides a surprisingly fun and characterful photographic experience.

What’s so special?

Lets get one thing clear from the start, the iPhone SE (2022)’s camera isn’t rivaling the Xiaomi 14 Ultra or the Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold. It gets quite a lot wrong, whether it’s substandard edge recognition in Portrait mode or less than perfect exposure; but outright, detail-filled, pin sharp accuracy and realism isn’t what makes it special.

It’s hard to describe what does. There’s a certain tone to the photos. A balance that’s aesthetically pleasing, with a character of its own that’s not overblown or over-the-top, which really appeals to everyone no matter whether they’re a camera aficionado, or someone who quickly posts to Instagram and promptly forgets all about it.

I think the photo of the cat and the cup of coffee in my hand are two great examples of why many people will remember the cameras fondly, and gravitate to them today. The imperfections, like the focal point on the cat being its nose and not its eyes, add to the charm. There’s plenty of depth and detail in both images, and they have a natural feel, color, and warmth that I find appealing. I don’t think I’d like the photos more if they were taken on another phone, and wonder if I’d actually like them less.

The other thing to mention is the iPhone SE (2022)’s size. It slips into my pocket and I don’t notice it’s there, and it’s so easy to use with one hand too. It’s a very different physical experience to taking photos with the iPhone 16 Pro Max or Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra. I recently used an old digital camera and adored its compact size, but unfortunately didn’t like the photos it took. The iPhone SE is the ideal blend of ability and portability, and because the camera takes happy photos, it begs to be used.

Why I’ll miss it

The iPhone SE (2022)’s camera held its own against its peers too. When I put it against the iPhone 14 Plus, the iPhone SE (2022) took such attractive photos it managed to beat the far more expensive phone in the main camera category. It fell down when shooting in lowlight — more of a processing problem than a camera one — and lacked the versatility of the bigger phone due to the lack of wide-angle camera, but none of it matters as much when the main camera does such a good job.

When Apple put the 48MP camera on the back of the iPhone 15, we directly compared it with the iPhone 14 to see just how much “better” it was, and found that while the new camera took superior photos, the differences between them were slight. Looking back at the test now, the 12MP camera’s desirable tone is very obvious, and it’s clear to see why people are still drawn to it. It’s also the shape of things to come when we eventually put the 2022 SE against the 2024 SE, with its flashy new 48MP camera.

It’s not just me here either. Other people are lusting after the 12MP camera too. A current trend in South Korea, driven by celebs posting on social media, has seen people rush out to get aging iPhones and digital cameras specifically to take photos, as they prefer the look over current iPhone cameras. While not all may realize it, they’re actually looking for the 12MP camera. Nostalgia-fueled trends like this aren’t an accident. They come from Apple getting the camera right.

Personality goes a long way

I don’t think Apple has got the 48MP camera wrong though, but there’s no denying it hasn’t quite found its own personality, no matter how much Apple has tried to inject it with some through features like Photographic Styles. I’m also not about to say I’ll only ever use a 12MP camera going forward, as I still want a telephoto and a wide-angle camera, plus a whole lot more detail and dynamic range to play around with when editing.

The thing is, I’d love to have all these things and a main camera with the same delightful, distinctly unique character as Apple’s trusty old 12MP camera. I’m genuinely going to miss it being a staple feature on Apple’s cheapest phone.