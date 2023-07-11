 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

This super stylish health-tracking smartwatch from Withings is 24% off

Briley Kenney
By
Andy Boxall/Digital Trends

Believe it or not, even while sifting through the best Prime Day deals — live right now, by the way — you won’t find too many focused on wearables and smartwatches. That’s a bummer because they are out there. Take this next Amazon Prime Day deal on the Withings Scanwatch health-tracking smartwatch, for instance. It merges the smart functions of a modern smartwatch with the aesthetics and design of a traditional wristwatch, and it’s truly stylish. More importantly, it’s $228 today as part of the Prime Day sale, normally $300, so you’re saving over $70. That’s an incredible offer, but let’s explore the Scanwatch a bit more to see what it’s capable of.

Why you should buy the Withings Scanwatch

Something pretty amazing to note is that the Withings Scanwatch can spot an undiagnosed and serious condition. More specifically, a lot of people with sleep apnea have no idea they actually have it. The Scanwatch is equipped with an Sp02 sensor that measures your body’s blood oxygen saturation during sleep. If it detects low blood oxygen, those irregularities are likely a sign of something more sinister, and the watch will tell you so you can seek out a medical assessment and diagnosis. But beyond saving your future and improving your quality of life, what else can the Scanwatch do?

That’s a good question. It includes a heart-rate monitor, electrocardiogram — for atrial fibrillation anomalies — and wrist-based oximetry. In other words, it monitors a bunch of health stats and helps you determine just how healthy or unhealthy you truly are. But as a watch, it also keeps the time like a traditional wristwatch. Beyond that, you’ll get smartphone notifications at a glance, various activity tracking support, and incredible battery life — up to 30 days on a single charge.

Related

The battery life alone is incredible when compared to something like the Apple Watch or any number of comparable smartwatches. Instead of having to charge every night or every few days, you can pretty much go an entire month. That’s mostly due to the minimal aesthetics and design, which is a positive because you’re not constantly being inundated with smartphone-style notifications all day long, yet you can still put your phone down and worry about grabbing it when something important comes up.

Thanks to the Prime Day deals that are live right now, you can get the Withings Scanwatch for just $228, which is over $70 off the regular price — normally $300. Hurry, though. This deal will only last for a couple of days and may even sell out before then.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Briley Kenney
Briley Kenney
Senior SEO Copywriter
Briley has been writing about consumer electronics and technology for over a decade. When he's not writing about deals for…
Looking for a cheap phone? Google Pixel 6a is $100 off today
Android 13 logo on a Google Pixel 6a.

It's Prime Day deals season with Amazon kicking things off with some amazing deals on all kinds of tech. One such highlight is being able to buy the Google Pixel 6a for $249 so you're saving $100 off the regular price of $349. That's the lowest price we've ever seen the Google Pixel 6a with the previous low being back during Black Friday when it dropped to $299. Prime Day phone deals don't get much better than this one, so let's take a quick look at what it offers.

Why you should buy the Google Pixel 6a
The Google Pixel 6a was cheap before the price drop, while still packing a punch despite its size. It's ideal for anyone who wasn't attracted to the Google Pixel 6 and found the Google Pixel 6 Pro to be too big for them. The Google Pixel 6a has an appealing 6.1-inch OLED panel with a full HD+ resolution of 1080 x 2400 along with a 60Hz refresh rate. It's covered with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 to keep it safe from damage. The refresh rate is slightly disappointing but the phone on the whole looks great even when using it outside.

Read more
A truckload of Prime Day Kindle deals just went live — from $65
Digital Trends Best Prime Day Kindle Deals

Prime Day deals are always a popular time to see discounts on all things Amazon-related and that includes Kindles. If you're looking to buy a new Kindle so you can take hundreds of books with you on the move without worrying about carrying physical copies, this is your chance. The best Prime Day Kindle deals cover most of the different varieties out there so it's worth clicking the button below to see which model is the right one for you. Alternatively, keep reading while we take you through our choices.

What to shop for in the Amazon Kindle sale
The best Kindle for you varies depending on your needs. They're all pretty good with different options for different purposes, such as if you need the most lightweight solution or something waterproof. If you want the cheapest option, buy the standard Kindle. Normally priced at $100, you can buy the

Read more
Prime Day deal drops the Apple Watch SE to cheapest-ever price
Workout mode on the Apple Watch SE 2.

Amazon's Prime Day deals pretty much always feature some of the best Prime Day Apple deals and that's certainly the case here. Right now, there are deep discounts on the Apple Watch SE (2nd gen) range. Today, you can buy the standard Apple Watch SE (2nd gen) for $199 thereby saving $50 off the regular price of $249. Its previous low this year was $219 so you're saving a fair chunk off the usual price. Similar discounts apply for the Apple Watch SE 44mm (2nd gen) which is down to $229 from $279 with a previous low of $250 while the Apple Watch SE 44mm GPS + Cellular (2nd gen) is down to $279 from $329 with a previous low this year of $299. Want to know more? We're here to help to make sure you snag one of the best Prime Day Apple Watch deals around.

Apple Watch SE 40mm (2nd gen) --

Read more