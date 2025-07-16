World’s first Qi2.2 wireless power bank unlocks 25W magnetic charging speeds

Why it matters: As smartphones like the iPhone 16 and Galaxy S25 push charging speeds higher, Qi2‘s evolution to 2.2 promises up to 50W wireless power—cutting charge times and heat— but adoption has been sluggish, leaving users stuck with slower 15W Qi2 tech. This new power bank could kickstart the upgrade wave for on-the-go charging.

The news: UGREEN has come out with the world’s first Qi 2.2-certified wireless power bank, the MagFlow Magnetic Power Bank. This 10,000mAh beast delivers 25W magnetic wireless charging, a built-in USB-C cable for wired options, an extra USB-C port for multi-device juicing, and a slick side display for battery status. It’s backward-compatible with current Qi2 devices but shines with stronger magnets and efficiency tweaks for future-proofing.

What’s next: Expect the MagFlow to ship between now and October, timed perhaps with iPhone 17 rumors hinting at faster charging. More Qi 2.2 gear from UGREEN and rivals like Satechi is incoming, while Samsung explores full Qi2 magnet support for its Galaxy Qi2 cases—potentially unlocking 2.2 perks without phone hardware changes.

Go deeper: Qi2, inspired by over 300 firms since its CES 2023 debut, brings MagSafe-style snapping to Android too, but true support remains rare—only the HMD Skyline nails it fully, with Google and Samsung lagging on built-in magnets. As Qi2.2 rolls out, watch for Pixel 10 and OnePlus 13 to join the fast-charge club, though prices for the MagFlow are TBD—stay plugged in for reviews as it hits shelves.