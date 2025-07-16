 Skip to main content
World’s first Qi2.2 wireless power bank unlocks 25W magnetic charging speeds

By
UNGREEN QI2.2 Power Bank
UGREEN

Why it matters: As smartphones like the iPhone 16 and Galaxy S25 push charging speeds higher, Qi2‘s evolution to 2.2 promises up to 50W wireless power—cutting charge times and heat— but adoption has been sluggish, leaving users stuck with slower 15W Qi2 tech. This new power bank could kickstart the upgrade wave for on-the-go charging.

The news: UGREEN has come out with the world’s first Qi 2.2-certified wireless power bank, the MagFlow Magnetic Power Bank. This 10,000mAh beast delivers 25W magnetic wireless charging, a built-in USB-C cable for wired options, an extra USB-C port for multi-device juicing, and a slick side display for battery status. It’s backward-compatible with current Qi2 devices but shines with stronger magnets and efficiency tweaks for future-proofing.

What’s next: Expect the MagFlow to ship between now and October, timed perhaps with iPhone 17 rumors hinting at faster charging. More Qi 2.2 gear from UGREEN and rivals like Satechi is incoming, while Samsung explores full Qi2 magnet support for its Galaxy Qi2 cases—potentially unlocking 2.2 perks without phone hardware changes.

Ian Bell
Ian Bell
Publisher
I'm the co-founder and CEO of Digital Trends Media Group, which I launched in 2006 out of my home office to share my passion…
