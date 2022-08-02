 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. News

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Remember Yelp? It’s back with a brand new app design

Peter Hunt Szpytek
By

Restaurant and business recommendation site Yelp is back in a major way with a sleek Android app redesign that could see it reach the heights of popularity that it once had. The app improves the user experience on just about every level, putting local businesses front and center while providing updates on things like menu additions and other service updates. Although a lot of the information can be found in other places, the new and improved Android Yelp app consolidates it all into easily digestible pieces for easy viewing and quick searches.

In addition to providing official updated information from local businesses, the new update makes it easier than ever to find and leave user reviews thanks to the map feature that uses your phone’s location to list all nearby businesses. This means that you can easily go from looking at a restaurant’s hours, writing a review about it, and finding new places in your neighborhood — all in a few taps.

Three screenshots of the new Yelp app running on Android phones.
Yelp

While the actual feature enhancements are a major draw to the update, improving things behind the scenes has been a major priority for Yelp as well. The company has put a lot of time into improving the app’s load times, making it faster than ever to navigate and use. Significant time was also spent on improving the app’s overall stability to reduce errors and crashes.

Yelp used to be a giant in the space of business recommendation, but as the internet took a more social media focus and things like Google reviews began to fill the space, Yelp’s popularity seemed to dwindle. Now that it’s putting a major focus on its Android app, it could be just the thing Yelp needs to be a major force in the space once more.

The update has been live for iOS users for quite some time, as it’s been the platform that Yelp has been slowly experimenting on by releasing regular updates and tweaking things to pilot ideas. The Android version, however, will be rolling out to all users in the coming weeks later this month.

Editors' Recommendations

Video-editing app LumaFusion to get a Galaxy Tab S8 launch

A tablet featuring the LumaFusion video editing app.

Best VPN services 2022 — Today’s top picks

best VPN services

Oura ring now syncs its temperature data with Natural Cycles app

The sensors in the Oura Ring.

Instagram’s chief is relocating to Europe, report says

Instagram chief Adam Mosseri

Game of Thrones: Best Daenerys Targaryen episodes to prep for House of the Dragon

Daenerys Targaryen with Drogon behind her in Game of Thrones.

‘Wordle’ today, August 2: Answer, hints, and help for word of the day (#409)

A person plays 'Wordle' on an iPhone.

Kanye West’s new mobile app caps off his peculiar history with video games

Donda West, the late mother of rapper Kanye West, flies through the clouds on a pegasus in cancelled iOS game "Only One."

Chinese rocket debris comes down near villages

A Chinese Long March-5B rocket launches from Wenchang Spacecraft Launch Site in Hainan province, carrying the space station module Wentian on July 24, 2022.

Best Ring Video Doorbell deals for August 2022

Ring Video Doorbell 3

Best cheap space heater deals for August 2022

Stay warm with space heaters

These are the 10 most-viewed YouTube videos of all time

The red and white YouTube logo on a phone screen. The phone is on a white background.

iMac 27-inch: Everything we know about Apple’s larger, more powerful iMac

Apple iMac Pro News

The best sci-fi movies on Amazon Prime Video (August 2022)

Benedict Cumberbatch and Karl Urban star in Star Trek into Darkness.