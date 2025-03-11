 Skip to main content
Your Galaxy Z Fold 6 is picking up key Google Pixel features

Multi-tasking on the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6.
Multi-tasking Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

If you own a Galaxy Z Fold 6, we have great news. The upcoming Samsung One UI 7 update will bring two Google Pixel features to your handset. According to Android Headlines, Google’s “Swipe to continue” and auto-hiding taskbar features are set to arrive with the update.

The “Swipe to continue” feature is designed to enhance the transition of app usage between the inner and outer displays. It gives users more control over when and how apps move from the larger internal screen to the smaller external cover screen.

Essentially, “Swipe to continue” streamlines the foldable experience by making app transitions more intuitive and user-driven.

Google Swipe to Continue feature.
Android Headlines

Meanwhile, the auto-hiding taskbar maximizes screen space and reduces distractions. It automatically hides the navigation bar (or taskbar) at the bottom of the screen when it is not in use. This feature enhances the viewing experience, especially when watching videos, browsing photos, or playing games, by allowing for a more immersive display.

On the Galaxy Z Fold 6, you can select from two options for the taskbar: “Auto-hide when apps are opened” or “Stay on screen.” If you choose the first option, you must perform a half-swipe from the bottom of the screen to access the taskbar. Selecting the second option will always keep the toolbar on the screen.

Google Auto-hide taskbar.
Android Headlines

The long-awaited Samsung One UI 7 update has been in beta testing since late last year. The first stable version is anticipated to be released in April. The Galaxy S25 series is expected to be the first to receive the update, followed by older Samsung devices like the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6.

This update, which is based on Android 15, introduces various enhancements that focus on personalization, efficiency, and seamless connectivity within the Galaxy ecosystem.

