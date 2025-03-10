Is your Google Pixel display a little wonky? Good news: There’s a fix

When Google released its March update for Pixel phones, it added in features like pulse detection, scam recognition, and more — but it also seems to have added a few bugs that users are now speaking up about. Numerous Reddit users have reported their screen shifting from too bright to too dark while watching fullscreen videos, and the problem didn’t begin until the latest update dropped.

This bug doesn’t seem limited to a particular model, either. It’s been reported on everything from the Pixel 6 to the Pixel 9 Pro and beyond.

Recommended Videos

Users report the problem across a range of apps, including Netflix, YouTube, Disney Plus, Prime Video, and MX Player. While scrambling to find the source, users checked other display-related features like Adaptive Brightness, but found it had no effect on the problem.

The issue doesn’t seem to be limited solely to videos, either. Some users also say their phone background looks dull and dim compared to the rest of the screen.

Please enable Javascript to view this content

However, some people have found a solution that works as a stopgap. Turning off the Smooth Display feature can stop the shifting brightness levels, but it shuts off the display’s 120Hz refresh rate (on phones that support it) and locks it at 60Hz. It’s not an ideal solution, but at least it makes watching videos possible without the risk of searing your retinas.

Google hasn’t made a statement about the problem, but enough users have spoken up with their experiences that we wouldn’t be surprised to see a hotfix rollout soon. We’ve reached out to Google for comment and will update this story when we receive an answer.