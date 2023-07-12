 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Your last chance to get three months of Kindle Unlimited for free

Jennifer Allen
By
Kindle Unlimited service

We only have a handful of hours left to embrace all the Prime Day deals going on, so this is your last chance to sign up for three months of Kindle Unlimited entirely for free. The deal that keeps on giving, sign up today and you can enjoy three months of the service that’s like Netflix for books without paying a cent. All you need to be is a new customer to Kindle Unlimited and have an existing Prime membership. Also, remember to cancel before the three months end so you don’t spend $12 a month instead. Not sure if it’s for you? Here’s all you need to know about the book lover’s dream.

Why you should sign up for Kindle Unlimited

Kindle Unlimited is the perfect service for book lovers. It basically works like a virtual library. You can check out up to 10 e-books, audiobooks, or comic books at any one time. You can also take advantage of extensive magazine subscriptions to titles like Women’s Health, Stuff, and Good Housekeeping. You can borrow titles as often as you like because there are no due dates. You just need to swap them around once you hit your ten.

The Kindle Unlimited catalog is vast. There are all kinds of titles covering different genres and authors. Whether you love crime fiction, romance, sci-fi, or fantasy, there’s something here for you. The focus is mostly on self-published and indie authors, but that means you’ve got the perfect opportunity to try something new and find your next favorite novel.

Related

Besides books you can read, there are also thousands of audiobooks to check out. Any time you borrow one, you can choose to buy it at a reduced price too so you permanently own it. If you want to listen to a book such as while completing some household tasks or while traveling, it’s a great alternative. That’s before you get into all the magazines you can check out via Kindle Unlimited, giving you a few more options.

Kindle Unlimited works across multiple devices. While it’s always a smart idea to have one of the best Kindles, you can also read via your phone, your PC, or Mac.

However you plan to enjoy Kindle Unlimited, being able to sign up for three months entirely for free is a super appealing deal for most people. To be eligible, you simply need to be a new customer and an existing Prime member. From there, there’s nothing to lose by signing up. Just remember to cancel before the three months are up to avoid paying anything.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Jennifer Allen
Jennifer Allen
Deals Writer
Jennifer Allen is a technology writer with over 10 years of experience. She primarily writes about the best deals coverage…
Some of the best portable chargers are on sale for Prime Day
The Anker PowerCore Slim 10,000mAh portable charger.

With smartphones and other electronic devices already a necessity in this digital world that we live in, you should always have a portable charger with you to make sure that your gadgets never run out of juice. If you don't have one yet, or if you're looking to upgrade from a low-capacity powerbank, you may want to take advantage of Amazon's Prime Day deals for portable chargers. There's a lot of models with discounts, made by brands like Anker, Mophie, and Belkin, but if you don't want to miss out on these bargains, you're going to have to hurry in selecting which one you're going to buy because stocks may already be running low for the shopping event.

What to buy in Amazon's Prime Day portable charger deals
The cheapest portable charger that you can get from Amazon for Prime Day is the Anker PowerCore Slim 10K, which is included in our roundup of the best battery packs for the Steam Deck as the top affordable option. It's currently even cheaper at

Read more
Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 just got a massive 46% price cut
The Samsung Galaxy Watch 5, sitting on its charger.

Some of the best smartwatches have become essential tools and companions for our day-to-day lives, whether it's helping decrease screen time or track our health. One of the best is the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5, which is a great option if you're in the Samsung ecosystem, and even if you're not, it's still the best non-apple smartwatch on the market. Luckily, there are some great Prime Day deals on the Galaxy watches, like this one from Amazon, bringing it down to $151 from $280 for the 40mm version.

Why you should buy the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5
The Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 is easily one of the best Android smartwatches on the market and has many features. For example, it comes with a gorgeous 1.2-inch AMOLED screen running a 396 x 396 resolution on the 40mm version, and it has bright colors and sharp images, as you'd expect from a screen coming from Amazon. As for performance, it's quick and snappy, backed by Samsung's Exynos W920 chipset and 1.5 GB of RAM, and 16GB of storage, which isn't likely to run out any time soon and helps give a smooth experience. Battery life is also impressive, at roughly 24 hours with an active day, although you could potentially push it to 50 hours if you turn off always-on and lower the brightness.

Read more
Samsung’s clamshell Galaxy Z Flip 4 foldable phone is $150 off today
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 sitting on a bench.

With the imminent announcement of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5, savvy shoppers are already hunting for discounts for the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4. There's no better time to purchase the foldable smartphone than during Amazon's Prime Day, as a $150 discount pulls the price of its 128GB version down to $850 from its original price of $1,000. However, like with most Prime Day phone deals for devices made by the top brands, we're not expecting this offer to last long, so if you're interested, you're going to have to buy it as soon as you can.

Why you should buy the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4
It will be a while before you'll be able to get the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 with a discount -- it's not even officially launched yet -- but the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 is more than just a consolation prize. The foldable smartphone is a treasure because of its excellent 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X screen with 2640 x 1080 resolution, support for HDR10+, and a variable refresh rate that scales up to 120Hz. There's also a 1.9-inch Super AMOLED 512 x 260 resolution screen on the cover where you can see notifications, access cards in Samsung Wallet, adjust settings, and view widgets.

Read more