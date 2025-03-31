 Skip to main content
Your OnePlus Open is getting a significant update

OnePlus Open.
OnePlus has released an update, OxygenOS 15.0.0.700, for its OnePlus Open foldable smartphone. The most notable new feature is the introduction of resizable folders on the home screen, which users can adjust to dimensions of 1-by-2 or 2-by-1. This update represents a significant enhancement for OnePlus’s only foldable phone to date.

Additionally, the update allows users to rename app groups, improves animations for notifications and Quick Settings, enhances the widget designs for Zomato and Blinkit in the Shelf feature, and upgrades music player controls in Live Alerts for Spotify.

The update includes several improvements: it enhances the process for resetting privacy passwords, enabling users to use their accounts to regain access to private data. It also improves Wi-Fi network switching and mobile data roaming capabilities while delivering the March 2025 Android security update.

The update is being rolled out in stages, starting in India, with plans to expand to other global markets soon. The rollout is incremental, beginning with a limited number of users before becoming available to a wider audience.

I’ll share information about the OnePlus Open foldable smartphone based on what I know.

The OnePlus Open was released in October 2023 and features a 6.31-inch front display with a 20:9 aspect ratio, along with a 7.6-inch main folding display. Both screens have a 2K resolution and peak brightness capabilities of up to 2800 nits.

The device launched with Android 13 and OxygenOS 13.2 but has since received updates, including Android 14. OnePlus has also developed a feature called Open Canvas specifically for this device, allowing for advanced multitasking and improved app compatibility on the folding display.

OnePlus has committed to providing four years of operating system (OS) updates and five years of security updates for the Open. This ensures that the device will receive updates up to Android 17, making it competitive with other Android manufacturers.

Reports indicate that a successor, tentatively named the OnePlus Open 2, is expected before the end of the year.

