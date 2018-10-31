Share

ZTE has taken the wraps off of the new ZTE Blade Max View and ZTE Blade Max 2s, two sub-$200 phones aimed at offering a good experience at a low price. Both of the phones seem to offer features that might otherwise be reserved for more expensive phones, along with a relatively modern design and decent specs.

Here’s everything you need to know about the ZTE Blade Max View and ZTE Blade Max 2s.

ZTE Blade Max View

The ZTE Blade Max View offers some great specs for the price. Namely, you will find a 6-inch display with a resolution of 2,160 x 1,080, which isn’t bad at all for a phone in this price range. The aspect ration on that display comes in at 18:9, which helps give it a modern feel despite the fact that the screen isn’t edge-to-edge.

ZTE hasn’t specified the processor model on here beyond to say that it’s a 1.4GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon chip, which probably means its a 400-series chip, like the Snapdragon 430. That processor is coupled with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage, though if you want more storage, there is also a MicroSD card slot. The battery sits in at 4,000mAh, which is pretty big and ZTE says that will get you 20 hours of talk time.

The camera on the device is a dual-sensor camera, and it offers one 16-megapixel sensor and one 2-megapixel sensor. Right underneath those cameras, you will find a fingerprint sensor. On the front, there’s an 8-megapixel sensor.

The ZTE Blade Max View is priced at $200 and supports any GSM network plus Verizon, meaning you won’t be able to get it if you’re a Sprint customer. It’s now available from Newegg, B&H, and ZTE’s website.

ZTE Blade Max 2s

The ZTE Blade Max 2s is similar to the Blade Max View in many ways. For starters, it has the same 1.4GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon processor, coupled with a slightly less 2GB of RAM and 32GB of storage — though again, there is a MicroSD card slot in case you need it. The display of the phone also comes in at 6 inches, with a resolution of 2,160 x 1,080, and like the Blade Max View, the battery is also 4,000mAh.

When it comes to cameras, the Blade Max 2s boasts one 13-megapixel rear-facing camera and one 5-megapixel front-facing camera. It also has a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor.

The ZTE Blade Max 2s is available for $180 and can be purchased from Newegg, B&H, and ZTE’s website.