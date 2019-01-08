Digital Trends
Monitor Reviews

HP Omen X Emperium 65 hands-on review

Who needs a TV? HP’s Omen X Emperium is a 65-inch monitor for your living room

1 of 10
HP Omen X Emperium 65 at CES 2019
HP Omen X Emperium 65 hands-on
HP Omen X Emperium 65 hands-on
HP Omen X Emperium 65 hands-on
HP Omen X Emperium 65 hands-on
HP Omen X Emperium 65 hands-on
HP Omen X Emperium 65 hands-on
HP Omen X Emperium 65 hands-on
HP Omen X Emperium 65 hands-on
HP Omen X Emperium 65 hands-on
HP’s Omen X Emperium takes top-tier gaming monitors to new heights.
HP’s Omen X Emperium takes top-tier gaming monitors to new heights.
HP’s Omen X Emperium takes top-tier gaming monitors to new heights.

Highs

  • It’s massive
  • Nvidia Shield built-in
  • 4K, HDR, high refresh rate
  • Certified for G-Sync Ultimate
  • Quantum dot display looks terrific

Lows

  • Insanely expensive
  • PCs aren't ready for the living room
Luke Larsen
By

Console gaming certainly has its benefits. One of them is the relaxation of playing from your couch. But what if you could bring your PC and high-performance gaming monitor to your living room? That’s the temptation behind Nvidia’s new BFGD (Big Format Gaming Display).

The first in this lineup of oversized displays is the HP Omen X Emperium 65, a monitor befitting its epic name. At CES 2019, we basked in the glory of its gaming madness.

The gamer’s television

The HP Omen X Emperium 65 is a TV. Okay, it doesn’t have a TV tuner. But come on. it’s a massive screen that’s meant to sit in your living room. At 65 inches, it commands the attention of the room like any other large TV would. But this one isn’t built watching football or the morning news. It’s made for PC gaming.

Hauling your gaming rig and peripherals into the living room does come with its own hurdles. Not many people have a desk set up by their sofa, as we saw in the demo room where we tried out the Omen X Emperium. Still, if you find a way to make it work alongside the HP Omen X Emperium 65, you won’t want to move back to your gaming den.

The cabinet, frame, and stand of the display are subtle enough to fit a living room without giving up its gaming heritage. A thin line of red light illuminates the back of the cabinet, providing the wall behind with a slight glow. It looks amazing, with a sense of spectacle that rivals high-end televisions.

Size matters. So does speed

65 inches isn’t the largest television you can find, but games look fantastic on it. And that’s the point. You’ll find features here that just don’t exist on a standard television. The 120Hz refresh rate can be overclocked to 144Hz, ensuring you can push framerates beyond what a standard 60Hz TV can do. You also get ultra-low latency, which most televisions still struggle with. The same goes with G-Sync, the adaptive sync tech that prevents screen tearing. It’s the goodness of gaming monitor tech brought to the TV.

It goes beyond G-Sync, though. The monitor is part of Nvidia’s G-Sync Ultimate line, which is the company’s rebranding of G-Sync HDR. That means 1000 nits of peak brightness (and 750 typical) and the incredible vivid quality that comes with true HDR. Battlefield V has never looked so good, especially if your system is running an RTX 2080 Ti.

We won’t know for sure until we test it ourselves, but Nvidia claims the monitor has a 95 percent DCI-P3 color gamut. You can thank the quantum dot technology used in the LCD for those amazing colors. It’s a visual feast all around.

While the Omen X Emperium doesn’t include a traditional TV tuner, that doesn’t you’ll have trouble watching movies and television shows. The Nvidia Shield is built right in, meaning you have access to Netflix, YouTube, and whatever other apps you view content on. It’s part of what makes a BFGD, and it it means the monitor can do more than play games for a PC. You can also VESA mount it — and that includes the soundbar beneath the display. After all, it does have to sit in your living room.

HP Omen X Emperium 65 hands-on
Dan Baker/Digital Trends

For ports, you get one DisplayPort 1.4, three HDMI 2.0 (both support HDCP), and two USB 3.0 ports.

A risky but tempting investment

The HP Omen X Emperium 65 isn’t just a concept. The display goes on sale in February. Acer and Asus have similar 65-inch BFGDs of their own, though the Omen is the first you’ll be able to buy.

Well, if you have $5,000 ready to burn.

That’s not just a lot of money for a gaming monitor. It’s a lot of money for a TV. You can pick up a solid 65-inch 4K HDR television for half as much. That will be the right choice for most people, making the HP Omen X Emperium a niche display.

This monitor paints a promising picture for the future for PC gaming, one that can break away from your desk and invade your living room. We hope this is just the first of many BFGD displays.

HP Omen X Emperium 65 Compared To
razer raptor 27 rzr 2019 r3
Razer Raptor 27
dell 27 usb c ultrathin monitor s2719dc
Dell 27 USB-C Ultrathin Monitor…
benq ex3501r ben q prdthmb
BenQ EX3501R Ultrawide Monitor
benq ex3200r gaming monitor prod 2
BenQ EX3200R Gaming Monitor
hp dreamcolor z32x
HP Dreamcolor Z32x
acer s277hk
Acer S277HK
acer xb280hk press
Acer XB280HK
acer b286hk 2 press image
Acer B286HK
aoc g2770pqu press
AOC G2770PQU
aoc mysmart a2472pw4t review 81 y7i0bqll sl1500
AOC mySmart A2472PW4T
dell p2314t review
Dell P2314T
HP 2311gt
Gateway XHD3000
Gateway FPD1930
Samsung Syncmaster 173T
how dell fixed xps 13 biggest flaw ces 2019 tiny camera lens on finger
Computing

Nose cam no more. How Dell avoided a notch and fixed the XPS 13’s biggest flaw

The new Dell XPS 13 moves the webcam from the below the screen to the top, finally vanquishing the one obstacle facing thin, sleek laptop displays. We have the exclusive story on how it was done.
Posted By Luke Larsen
alienware area 51 m replaceable components ces 2019 3
Computing

Alienware’s Area-51m comes from the future to save us from boring laptop design

Alienware is introducing what it calls the most powerful gaming laptop ever. The Area-51m features desktop-grade processors and graphics, and the ability to easily swap out and upgrade both the graphics card and processor. 
Posted By Arif Bacchus
2019 Dell XPS 13 review
Computing

Changes to Dell's XPS 13 make a great laptop even better

For the new year and at the Consumer Electronics Show, Dell is one-upping itself and is making important changes that make the Dell XPS 13 even better.
Posted By Arif Bacchus
intel icelake architecture ces 2019 ice lake 1
Computing

Is Ice Lake coming soon? Here's what we know about Intel's future chip design

Intel's Ice Lake may end up launching before the architecture it was supposed to replace. With hints of more announcements about the chip design in the very near future, here's everything you need to know about Ice Lake.
Posted By Jon Martindale
Lenovo Yoga S940
Computing

Lenovo’s Yoga S940, C730 up the wow factor with stunning OLED, HDR screens

Lenovo is leveraging the latest and greatest display technologies, AMOLED and HDR, in its newest Yoga S940 and Yoga C730 laptops. Also, the Yoga A940 is a new AIO desktop PC designed for creative professionals.
Posted By Mark Coppock
Lenovo Yoga S940 review
Product Review

The Lenovo Yoga S940’s inverted notch and curved glass make its bezels vanish

Lenovo’s latest Yoga laptop has a few tricks up its sleeve. By using an inverted notch above the screen and curved glass along the edges of the display, the Yoga S940 creates subtle fair and sets a new standard for laptop elegance.
Posted By Luke Larsen
Samsung Space Monitor
Computing

Aluminum, ultrawide, and sleek. These are the best monitors of CES 2019

CES 2019 delivered a great selection of new monitors for those who demand ultrawides for productivity, high response times for gaming, or simply massive displays. Check out our selection of the top five monitors from CES.
Posted By Michael Archambault
IBM Q System One
Computing

IBM offers a peek at the future of quantum computing with the Q System One

IBM continues to invest in quantum computing for commercial applications with the unveiling of the fully integrated Q System One at CES 2019. An industry first, the Q System One is a completely integrated quantum computer.
Posted By Michael Archambault
tp link wi fi 6 router ces 2019 archerrouter01
Computing

TP-Link’s new Wi-Fi 6 routers look more like alien spaceships than ever

TP-Link's latest consumer networking hardware looks like something straight out of a sci-fi movie. Surrounded by red-accented aerials, these Wi-Fi 6 routers are fast and eye catching.
Posted By Jon Martindale
dell announces 55 inch 4k oled monitor ces 2019 dwawpzcv4aa8lj3
Computing

Alienware’s amazing 55-inch monitor has OLED screen, 4K resolution

At its CES 2019 event, Dell dropped a surprise to consumers, announcing a new 55-inch, 120Hz, 4K OLED display. Also announced were plans to expand OLED to its 15-inch gaming notebooks.
Posted By Arif Bacchus
Asus ZenBook S13 Hands-on UX392
Computing

Tiny bezels and HDR rule our 5 best laptops of CES 2019

Dell, Asus, Huawei, and Lenovo have some new laptops coming soon that leverage tiny bezels and HDR to fit excellent displays into the smallest chassis. In fact, they've introduced the five best laptops at CES 2019.
Posted By Mark Coppock
Dell XPS 13 2019 review (9380)
Computing

In 2019, laptops are better than ever. Here are the best of the best

The best laptop should be one that checks all the boxes: Great battery life, beautiful design, and top-notch performance. The laptops we've chosen for our best laptops you can buy do all that — and throw in some extra features while…
Posted By Matthew S. Smith
oculus quest headset gets me into vr ces 2019 op 5
Computing

Oculus’ Quest is the headset that will make me (and you) a VR believer

Without excessive wires or complicated setup, and a price point that makes sense for tech that just isn't there yet, Oculus' upcoming standalone headset, the Quest, could bring VR mainstream.
Posted By Felicia Miranda
http://s3.amazonaws.com/digitaltrends-uploads-prod/2018/10/samsung-chg90-ultrawide-monitor-review-5481.jpg
Computing

Intel gets sneaky with new 9th-gen desktop CPUs without dedicated graphics

In what could be a bid to compete with AMD's Ryzen 3000 desktop processors, Intel sneaked new 9th-generation desktop CPUs -- without dedicated graphics -- into its portfolio for 2019.
Posted By Arif Bacchus