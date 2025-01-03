10 best TV shows of 2024, ranked

Table of Contents Table of Contents 10. Star Wars: Skeleton Crew (2024) 9. The Bear (2022-) 8. The Boys (2019-) 7. Fallout (2024-) 6. Shrinking (2023-) 5. Only Murders in the Building (2021-) 4. Baby Reindeer (2024) 3. The Penguin (2024) 2. Silo (2023-) 1. Shōgun (2024-)

Trying to determine the best shows of 2024 is a daunting task. There have been so many new and returning shows this year that it would be impossible to give them all the attention they deserve. Many received accolades at awards events like the Primetime Emmy Awards and The Golden Globes. All of the shows on this list received fantastic reviews and have enthralled viewers who can’t wait to see subsequent seasons.

While shows like Ripley, Hacks, Nobody Wants This, A Man on the Inside, Yellowstone, and The Day of the Jackal deserve honorable mentions, the following 10 best TV shows of 2024 include an eclectic mix of series that are all worth watching if you haven’t yet indulged.

10. Star Wars: Skeleton Crew (2024)

If Star Wars and The Goonies were to have a baby, this show would be it. Star Wars: Skeleton Crew is the latest in the franchise, and it has been met with stellar reviews. DT’s own Alex Welch gives the series an impressive 4.5 stars and calls the coming-of-age sci-fi adventure show a “wondrous space pirate adventure” that “feels like the rare Star Wars adventure we haven’t actually seen before.” He adds that it has the potential to “remind viewers why they fell in love with Star Wars in the first place.”

Taking place during the same timeline as The Mandalorian, Star Wars: Skeleton Crew centers around for young children whose curiosity leads them to getting trapped on a starship. There, they meet Jod Na Nawood (Jude Law), a Force user who works with them to help them survive a series of threats. Star Wars: Skeleton Crew follows several other Star Wars franchise series that left fans feeling unsatisfied. It might have just squeaked its way into the mix at the end of the year, but it’s easily the best Star Wars show in years.

Stream Star Wars: Skeleton Crew on Disney+.

9. The Bear (2022-)

Admittedly, The Bear’s third season was a bit lackluster, leaving many fans confused and underwhelmed. But others totally understood the slower-paced, backstory-focused, artsier season and appreciate how it sets the stage for the undeniable panic to come. It also provides needed context and gave some of the supporting characters who long deserved their due a time to shine with dedicated episodes.

At the center of the story is Carmy Berzatto, brilliantly played by Jeremy Allen White, an up-and-coming fine dining chef who returns to his hometown in Chicago to run his now deceased older brother’s sandwich shop. A story of self-reflection, addiction, mental health, trauma, and following your dreams, The Bear is typically frantic in its pace, deeply troubling, and heavy. But it’s also funny (though not necessarily enough to justify its inclusion in the Best Comedy Series Emmys category) and offers some of the best character performances you’ll see on television right now.

The Bear | Season 3 Official Trailer | Jeremy Allen White, Ayo Edebiri, Ebon Moss-Bachrach | Disney+

There are high hopes for the fourth season, which filmed back-to-back with season 3, as fans prepare for the storm that’s about to hit Carmy. Despite mixed reviews for season 3, The Bear was one of the most talked-about shows of the year, drawing in new viewers who wanted to see what all the fuss was about.

Stream The Bear on Hulu.

8. The Boys (2019-)

The Boys isn’t everyone’s cup of tea and it might be a controversial pick for this list. But there’s no denying that it’s a show a lot of people were talking about in 2024, whether good or bad. Unlike previous seasons where the political undertones were subtle yet evident, the fourth season that streamed this year took a bolder, in-your-face approach to its political slant. The series remains just as vulgar, gruesome, and bloody as ever, pushing the envelope further than ever before with some particularly controversial and gratuitous scenes. Yet, there’s something deeply fascinating about The Boys and how it manages to capture sociopolitical commentary in a way that delights fans.

The setting is a world wherein individuals who possess various superpowers rule society, but they are mere puppets for a conglomerate called Vought International that seeks power and influence. The Supes, as they’re known, do less actual helping and more pandering, often causing trouble and harm that Vought officials spend all their time trying to spin and hide from the public to prevent outright backlash.

Exhilarating Action from Season 4 | The Boys | Prime Video

The Boys is fun to watch, though you’ll find yourself looking away or dropping your jaw at least once or twice every episode. The series is ending next year with its fifth and final season, but spinoff series Gen V has also received widespread praise. Fans can’t wait to see what happens next.

Stream The Boys on Amazon Prime Video.

7. Fallout (2024-)

Even those who aren’t familiar with the video game franchise on which this show is based can appreciate the story in Fallout. It’s yet another postapocalyptic tale in a sea of many, but the unique take on the concept and incredible cast of characters makes Fallout stand out among the pack. It’s surprisingly funny, witty, and charming thanks to the eccentric mix of characters.

Ella Purnell is perfectly cast as the naïve, yet strong Lucy MacLean, who has lived her entire life inside an underground vault. When tragedy hits and her father is kidnapped, she makes the brave decision to head up and outside into the vast and dangerous wasteland to rescue him. What and who she meets, however, occupy a world she never expected. Chief among her interactions are those with a terrifying mutated man known as The Ghoul (Walton Goggins), who ends up being both ally and foe.

Fallout - First Scene | Prime Video

Digital Trends’ Giovanni Colantonio calls Fallout even better than The Last of Us and praises the way the show manages to adapt stories from the games in a unique way, which is not an easy feat for an RPG that typically follows a single player and a variety of storylines. “It adapts the world of Fallout,” he explains, “not its story.”

Stream Fallout on Amazon Prime Video.

6. Shrinking (2023-)

Ted Lasso left a biscuit-sized hole in our hearts when it ended in 2023. But thankfully, Shrinking has been able to fill it. The comedy-drama hails from Bill Lawrence and Brett Goldstein, both of whom were involved in the creation of Ted Lasso, with Goldstein most famously playing the lovably grumpy Roy Kent on that show. They collaborated on Shrinking with Jason Segel, who stars in this show as Jimmy Laird, a therapist who can’t get over the sudden death of his wife.

He has neglected his job and his daughter, but when he finally starts to piece his life back together, it involves usually unconventional, questionable methods with his patients. This angers his colleague, Dr. Paul Rhoades, brilliantly played by Harrison Ford, who tries his best to be there for Jimmy while dealing with his own challenges.

Shrinking — Sean Is In The Hospital | Season 2 Scene | Apple TV+

From the talented cast and the tone that teeters on the line of humor and drama to the integration of topics of mental health and the storylines that move along at a believable pace, Shrinking is a delightful watch. It’s a no-brainer for fans of Ted Lasso, and shines a deserved spotlight on actors like Christa Miller, Jessica Williams, and Ted McGinley, who steal every scene they’re in. It’s one of those rare cases where season 2 is arguably even better than the first season.

Stream Shrinking on Apple TV+.

5. Only Murders in the Building (2021-)

You’d think that after four seasons of repeating the same premise whereby a person dies in the same building and the same unlikely trio tries to solve the case, we’d be tired of it by now. But Only Murders in the Building continues to not only work, but work incredibly well. That’s thanks to the wonderful chemistry and banter among Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez as Charles, Oliver, and Mabel, respectively, along with the clever writing and the revolving door of hilarious guest stars.

Only Murders in the Building saw one of its strongest, funniest seasons yet in season 4, which added actors like Zach Galifianakis, Eugene Levy, Eva Longoria, Molly Shannon, Kumail Nanjiani, and Melissa McCarthy to the mix. The story is the same, but this season takes the trio to Los Angeles as they work with a production studio on the creation of a movie about their lives and podcast. Simultaneously, they’re dealing with the death of their beloved friend, Sazz (Jane Lynch).

Charles Attempts to Negotiate | Only Murders in the Building | Hulu

This time, it’s personal. With the return of favorites like Paul Rudd and Meryl Streep as well, Only Murders in the Building is the most star-studded show on television today. It’s the humor, wittiness, and whodunit fun that has drawn some of the biggest comedic talents to become involved. This, along with the three leads, continues to keep fans invested in the ridiculously unbelievable amateur sleuthing stories.

Stream Only Murders in the Building on Hulu.

4. Baby Reindeer (2024)

The most dissected show of early 2024 and winner of Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series, Outstanding Writing, Outstanding Lead Actor, and Outstanding Supporting Actress at the Emmys, Baby Reindeer is unlike anything you have ever seen. The story from creator Richard Gadd is based on his own purported life experiences.

He plays Donny Dunn, a struggling comedian in London who works as a pub bartender by day. When he meets a seemingly lovely older woman at the bar one day, he thinks nothing of his playful, even slightly flirtatious interactions with her. That is, until she begins to relentlessly stalk him, to violent and devastating outcomes. Concurrently with this story, Gadd also dramatizes events that allegedly led to him being mentored, groomed, and sexually assaulted by a TV writer who made big promises.

The True Story Behind Baby Reindeer | Netflix

The story in Baby Reindeer is heart-wrenching, shedding light on the topic of abuse against men, something that Hollywood hasn’t covered as much as it has with women. Gadd’s bravery and openness in discussing everything from his confusion with his own sexuality to his harrowing experiences of abuse and torment in such a raw, unfiltered way leaves you gasping by the end. His emotional monologue scene will leave you gutted, while Jessica Gunning is a scene-stealer as the troubled Martha. It’s one of those shows you need to sit down with others to discuss after powering through the seven enthralling episodes.

Stream Baby Reindeer on Netflix.

3. The Penguin (2024)

A spinoff of the movie The Batman, The Penguin takes the story in an interesting direction as it follows the journey of Oz Cobb (Colin Farrell) as he b eomes The Penguin, leader of the criminal underworld in Gotham City. Dark, gritty, and shocking at times, The Penguin has given the character a treatment much like that of The Joker, providing a humanizing backstory that makes you almost sympathize with him and the internal heartbreak that has driven him to become the villainous man that he is.

Digital Trends’ Alex Welch says in his Penguin review that the series manages to stand on its own. He singles out not only Farrell’s performance, but that of Cristin Milioti as Sofia Gigante, a presumed killer who believes she should be controlling the criminal underworld. The best part about The Penguin is that you don’t need to be a comic book, superhero, or DC Comics fan to enjoy it. Welch describes the drama as an “immensely entertaining, occasionally preposterous crime drama” that falls short of iconic series like The Sopranos, but is right in line with ones like Daredevil.

Stream The Penguin on Max.

2. Silo (2023-)

Premiering its hoghly anticipated second season this year, Silo came back even stronger with a story that is just as fresh and exciting. Based on the Graham Yost series of books, Silo is a postapocalyptic sci-fi dystopian drama about a group of people residing in a 144-level-high underground silo. It’s a class-based system where everyone believes that the world outside is an uninhabitable wasteland, so they do as they’re told and follow the rules to continue to be safe. That is until an engineer from the lower level named Juliette (Rebecca Ferguson) begins to question things and starts digging where she shouldn’t.

The teaser in the final moments of season 1 played out in epic fashion in season 2. The story follows Juliette as she tries to navigate the realization that her silo isn’t the only one that exists and also covers the unrest occurring in her silo as residents are on the brink of revolt. Steve Zahn is a captivating addition to the cast, capturing the nuances of his character beautifully and matching the equally incredible Ferguson note for note in their scenes. Silo is already confirmed for a four-season run, and the series is set to be one of the best shows of this decade, not just this year.

Stream Silo on Apple TV+.

1. Shōgun (2024-)

It’s unheard of that a show with dialogue that’s mostly in a foreign language would become one of the biggest shows of the year. Squid Game blew that door wide open in 2021 and Shōgun walked right through it in a big way. The historical drama tells the story of three individuals who meet by circumstance, including a powerful daimyo, a shipwrecked English sailor, and a skilled woman from an influential family. Based on real-life events and the 1975 James Clavell novel, which also inspired the 1980 miniseries, Shōgun hit all the right notes with fans.

The series made history when it became the first Japanese-language series to win an Emmy for Outstanding Drama Series. It broke other records as well, winning 18 Emmy Awards total to become the most awarded single-season TV show ever. Alex Welch of Digital Trends draws comparisons to Game of Thrones in his Shōgun review and dubs the show a ”visually breathtaking historical epic that will keep your consistently engaged across its 10 ambitious, densely plotted episodes.” If you’re missing Game of Thrones and haven’t quite find the right replacement, Shōgun is that and more.

Stream Shōgun on Hulu.