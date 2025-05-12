3 action movies on Amazon Prime Video you need to watch in May 2025

Table of Contents Table of Contents The Last Witch Hunter (2015) Jack Reacher: Never Go Back (2016) Dragon: The Bruce Lee Story (1993)

Looking to watch a cool action movie? There are three action movies on Amazon Prime Video to watch in May 2025. One is a biographical action drama, one is available for free even if you don’t have an Amazon Prime subscription, and one is part of a massive franchise with one of the biggest action movie stars of this generation.

Learn about these three movies and what makes them worth watching. Bookmark them for viewing when you have time and watch these badass characters do the heavy lifting.

The Last Witch Hunter (2015)

Vin Diesel stars in this fantasy action movie that’s based on the Dungeons & Dragons campaigns of the character Melkor the Witch-Hunter. Kaulder (Diesel) in The Last Witch Hunter is immortal and on a mission to save the world from a fast-spreading plague.

Despite receiving largely negative reviews, The Last Witch Hunter reportedly has a sequel in the works anyway. It performed well at the box office because who can resist Diesel in a cape as an angry knight-turned-witch cursed with eternal life? Watch and make a judgment call for yourself.

Stream The Last Witch Hunter on Amazon Prime Video.

Jack Reacher: Never Go Back (2016)

It’s not the best-reviewed Tom Cruise action flick, but the actor was still praised for his performance in Jack Reacher: Never Go Back, as were the fantastic action sequences. It’s the plot that was met with criticism. Plot? Who needs a plot? It’s all about the action, and Cruise never fails to deliver in this department.

A sequel to Jack Reacher, based on the Lee Child novel and character, Never Go Back follows Reacher (Cruise) on the run with Army Major Susan Turner (Cobie Smulders), who has been framed. Together, the pair uncover a conspiracy while fighting to clear Susan’s name. Fun fact: Child makes a blink-and-you’ll-miss-him cameo in the film as a TSA agent.

Stream Jack Reacher: Never Go Back on Amazon Prime Video.

Dragon: The Bruce Lee Story (1993)

Jason Lee portrays martial arts icon Bruce Lee in Dragon: The Bruce Lee Story, a biographical action drama about his life and career as a martial artist. Following his move from Hong Kong to the U.S., his career as a martial arts teacher, and his break into movies and TV, the film also touches on topics of racism.

Dragon: The Bruce Lee Story was dedicated to Bruce Lee’s son Brandon Lee, who tragically died weeks before the movie was released. Paying homage to the talented martial artist who starred in one of the best action movies ever, Enter the Dragon, Dragon: The Bruce Lee Story is a fitting tribute to the multi-talented man who tragically died too soon. The film, not surprisingly, was a massive commercial success when it was originally released, and it remains just as entertaining today.

Stream Dragon: The Bruce Lee Story on Amazon Prime Video.