3 great Hulu movies you need to stream this weekend (May 9 – 11)

Although the beginning of the month is often the best time to find new movies on Hulu, the streaming service is doing a good job of adding fresh titles throughout the month. There are several new additions arriving on Friday, May 9, making it easy to pick the three great Hulu movies you need to stream this weekend.

This week’s choices include a romantic comedy that finds an excuse to dress up like Jane Austen characters, an incredible Jason Statham action flick, and a horror movie that largely flew under the radar last year.

Austenland (2013)

Austenland is exactly what you think it is — an immersive Jane Austen experience that’s kind of like a theme park for 19th-century romance lovers. That description fits Jane Hayes (Keri Russell) since she’s convinced all the good men are fictional, and she’d rather just spend the money to have a role-playing romance during her vacation getaway.

Jane may swoon for the fictional Mr. Darcy, but she doesn’t seem to like Henry Nobley (JJ Feild), the Darcy-like fellow in her group. She’s initially drawn to a more down-to-earth guy, the stablehand Martin (Bret McKenzie). But in true Jane Austen fashion, Jane has to know her own heart before she can find anything resembling true love. And there are darker sides of Austenland that may tarnish the experience for everyone.

Watch Austenland on Hulu.

The Transporter (2002)

The Transporter is one of Jason Statham‘s first movies as a leading man and one of the greatest action flicks he’s ever appeared in. Frank Martin (Statham) is the best getaway driver that money can buy, in part because he has rigid rules he follows. Once Frank accepts a job, no amount of money can get him to change the terms of his contract. However, Frank breaks his own rules when he realizes that he’s been duped into transporting a young woman named Lai Kwai (Shu Qi) for human traffickers.

Frank would bristle at the notion of acting out of misguided notions of heroism. But when Lai’s kidnappers attempt to assassinate Frank, they make an enemy for life. When Frank gets vengeful, his enemies don’t tend to live very long.

Watch The Transporter on Hulu on May 9.

The Damned (2024)

The Narrow Road to the Deep North’s Odessa Young headlines The Damned as Eva, the widowed owner of a 19th-century fishing outpost in a remote village. As Eva and her men face a bleak winter with meager supplies, she does not aid the survivors of a nearby shipwreck. Since it’s a horror movie, her choice means that Eva and everyone around her must suffer the supernatural consequences.

Eva isn’t really a believer in the supernatural. One of the villagers, Helga (Siobhan Finneran), believes the group is being haunted by a Draugr, the embodiment of hatred that has returned for revenge. But as inexplicable events pile up and villagers are killed, even Eva can’t deny that someone or something is targeting them. As one of the leaders, Eva has to face the threat to her people alone.

Watch The Damned on Hulu on May 9.