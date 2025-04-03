3 underrated (HBO) Max movies you should watch this weekend (April 4-6)

Table of Contents Table of Contents Drinking Buddies (2013) Batman Forever (1995) Tuesday (2023)

If you’re interested in the legal dispute between Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni, In Dispute: Lively v Baldoni is now streaming on Max. The documentary has quickly become the most popular movie on the service. Elsewhere, new releases like Queer and Heretic are finding an even bigger audience on streaming than during their theatrical run.

Moving past the homepage, you’ll find a great selection of underrated movies. One of these films is a critically panned superhero adventure. However, it has regained popularity due to the tragic death of its lead. You can view that movie and two more below.

Drinking Buddies (2013)

Filmmaker Joe Swanberg is a prominent figure in the mumblecore movement. Mumblecore films are typically low-budget and emphasize dialogue and improvisation over the plot. Drinking Buddies is an aptly named entry into the mumblecore genre. Who talks more than people who drink beer?

Kate (Olivia Wilde) and Luke (Jake Johnson) are friends who work at a Chicago brewery. You would assume the co-workers are dating because of their natural chemistry and comedic interactions. However, Kate and Luke are both in relationships. When they invite their significant others to hang out with them, things get a little awkward, as Kate and Jake contemplate their feelings for each other. It’s a low-stakes, charming relationship drama that pairs perfectly with a beer.

Stream Drinking Buddies on Max.

Batman Forever (1995)

Considering his propensity for making bold choices, Kilmer playing a stoic Bruce Wayne feels wrong. It wasn’t as egregious as putting nipples on the batsuit. However, Batman Forever has some redeeming qualities, including two out-of-this-world performances from Jim Carrey and Tommy Lee Jones.

With Gotham facing threats from the Riddler (Carrey) and Two-Face (Tommy Lee Jones), Batman must end their reign of terror before the villains reveal his true identity. Meanwhile, Batman grapples with a potential partner, Dick Grayson (Chris O’Donnell), while Bruce navigates love with Chase Meridian (Nicole Kidman). Considering how ridiculous some superhero movies have gotten, Kilmer’s steady presence is rather refreshing.

Stream Batman Forever on Max.

Tuesday (2023)

When she’s not making audiences laugh on Seinfeld or Veep, Julia Louis-Dreyfus does some great dramatic work in independent films. In 2023, Louis-Dreyfus starred in the little-seen Tuesday, a fantasy drama that acts as a meditation on grief and death. Zora (Louis-Dreyfus) has yet to accept that her 15-year-old daughter, Tuesday (Lola Petticrew), will soon die due to a terminal illness.

One day, Death, in the form of a talking macaw, visits Tuesday and informs her that her time is up on Earth. Accepting her fate, Tuesday asks to remain alive until her mother comes home, and Death respects her request. However, Zora realizes that Death has come and tries to delay the inevitable. Tuesday is definitely weird, but the actors’ commitment shines, resulting in an effective parent-child story.

Stream Tuesday on Max.