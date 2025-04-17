3 underrated Netflix shows you should watch this weekend (April 18-20)

Table of Contents Table of Contents Supacell (2024-) Mo (2022-) Blue Eye Samurai (2023-)

Although it isn’t the totality of television, Netflix has spent billions of dollars to convince its users that the streamer has all the TV they could ever need. And Netflix indeed has more TV than anyone could watch throughout a lifetime.

When you have that much content, the question is how to prioritize which shows you should actually spend time with. That’s why we’ve pulled together this list of three excellent, underrated series that are all available on Netflix and all fairly easy to get through over the course of a single weekend.

Recommended Videos

We also have guides to the best new shows to stream, the best shows on Netflix, the best shows on Hulu, the best shows on Amazon Prime Video, the best shows on Max, and the best shows on Disney+.

Supacell (2024-)

You might not think you need another superhero story, but Supacell was created to prove you wrong. The series follows a group of Black South Londoners who all discover that they have superpowers, with race seeming to be the only thing that connects them. As they reckon with what these powers mean for their actual lives, they are brought together by a man who wants to use their power for the greater good.

Supacell is remarkably thoughtful and grounded for a superhero series. The decision to make race one of its primary considerations only reinforces the way so many of our biggest superhero stories hide from the biggest questions we face today.

You can watch Supacell on Netflix.

Mo (2022-)

The era of comedy series driven by unique, signature voices has mostly come and gone, but Mo is one remnant of that era and one of the best shows on Netflix. Starring and created by Mo Amer, the series follows the comedian playing a version of himself.

Living in Texas, Mo is a Palestinian refugee who is constantly one step away from living under asylum in the United States. Given how the show resonates with several different topics in the news, it would be easy for Mo to feel preachy or overly dark. Instead, the show has a light touch and prioritizes the individual experiences of its central character.

You can watch Mo on Netflix.

Blue Eye Samurai (2023-)

Blue Eye Samurai is good for many reasons, but the main one is that it goes hard. This show, which is set in Japan and animated in the style of Japanese anime, follows a blue-eyed, female samurai living in Japan during a period when white people were strictly forbidden.

As she hunts down her father, the man who ruined her life, she begins to question whether her quest for vengeance is as important as she’s made it out to be. In addition to some incredible action, Blue Eye Samurai is also genuinely interested in the dynamics between its central characters, and it had one of the best first seasons of any Netflix show in years.

You can watch Blue Eye Samurai on Netflix.