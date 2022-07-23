Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Jordan Peele, one of the most prolific auteurs of the past decade, is returning to horror once again with Nope. Daniel Kaluuya and Keke Palmer star as OJ and Emerald Haywood, siblings who discover an unidentified flying object over their California ranch. With the help of a young tech salesman and an aging documentarian, the Haywoods attempt to capture footage of the UFO as the town and its residents begin to feel its wrath.

Nope is set to become another huge hit for Peele as the film will likely gross well over $100 million domestically when its theatrical run concludes. If you’re looking to experience films similar to Nope, we’ve got you covered with a few sci-fi classics and horror staples.

Signs (2002)

Before Peele’s Nope, M. Night Shyamalan was the director best known for his supernatural stories and twist endings. Case in point, Signs is straight out of the Shyamalan playbook.

When a former priest discovers crop circles in his fields, his faith is tested when it becomes clear that extraterrestrials are real. The resulting story is something that you need to see in order to believe.

Signs is available to rent on all streaming platforms.

Independence Day (1996)

Nope contains many societal themes that will garner a discussion, but in Peele’s words, it’s also a “big summer blockbuster that you can enjoy whatever way you want.” Sticking with the theme of extraterrestrials and blockbusters, look no further than Independence Day.

Filled with exciting battle sequences and insane visual effects, Independence Day is a satisfying summer blockbuster. Pairing Independence Day with Nope would make for a great double feature.

Independence Day is available to stream on Hulu.

The Thing (1982)

One of the greatest sci-fi horror films is The Thing, which coincidently just celebrated its 40th anniversary. John Carpenter’s cult classic follows a group of scientists who are stalked and preyed upon by the Thing, a shapeshifting alien that takes on the form of its victims.

The cat-and-mouse game is a technical achievement that stands the test of time. The film also features a standout performance from Keith David, who also plays a minor role in Nope.

The Thing is available to stream on Prime Video.

Close Encounters of the Third Kind (1977)

You can’t discuss UFO movies and not have Close Encounters of the Third Kind on the list. Steven Spielberg’s sci-fi classic tells the story of Roy Neary, a blue-collar worker from Indiana who witnesses a UFO, and seeks out answers to prove what he saw was real.

The film was praised for its visuals and its epic conclusion. Close Encounters of the Third Kind is a landmark achievement in cinema, resulting in its preservation in the National Film Registry.

Close Encounters of the Third Kind is available to rent on all platforms.

Get Out (2017)

When exploring Peele’s films, it’s never a bad idea to revisit his feature-length directorial debut, 2017’s Get Out. The horrifying tale of a black man discovering the unsettling truths about his white girlfriend and her family was a cultural phenomenon.

Get Out tackled racism, slavery, and modern liberalism while showcasing the horrifying evils of each theme. Plus, it’s an edge-of-your-seat thriller that still finds a way to surprise the audience five years later.

Get Out is available to rent on all platforms.

