Final trailer for Nope sheds light on Jordan Peele’s film

Since becoming a horror sensation following the release of Get Out, writer and director Jordan Peele has seemingly embraced the idea that his films work best when audiences don’t know what to expect. Us was a prime example of that, and Peele’s next movie, Nope, is continuing the tradition. Previous trailers have hinted that this horror story would venture into the realm of sci-fi and aliens. But the final trailer for Nope finally offers some revelations about how its main characters find themselves in a science fiction nightmare.

Daniel Kaluuya and Keke Palmer are co-headlining Nope as siblings OJ and Emerald Haywood, the owners of a ranch who are inexplicably tormented by an unidentified flying object. Upon realizing that they could potentially cash in on this phenomenon, the Haywoods attempt to get proof. Unfortunately, this appears to have antagonized the UFO. And the Haywoods will suddenly find themselves in way over their heads as things begin to escalate.

Universal Pictures’ official description of Nope is maddeningly vague, but in keeping with Peele’s wishes for secrecy:

“The film reunites Peele with Oscar winner Daniel Kaluuya (Get Out, Judas and the Black Messiah), who is joined by Keke Palmer (Hustlers, Alice) and Oscar nominee Steven Yeun (Minari, Okja) as residents in a lonely gulch of inland California who bear witness to an uncanny and chilling discovery.”

Yeun is playing Ricky “Jupe” Park, while the rest of the cast includes Keith David as Otis “Pops” Haywood Sr., Brandon Perea as Angel Torres, Michael Wincott as Antlers Holst, Wrenn Schmidt as Amber Park, Barbie Ferreira as Danielle, Donna Mills as Bonnie Clayton, Jennifer Lafleur as Phyllis Mayberry/Margaret Houston, and Andrew Patrick Ralston as Tom Rogan/Brett Houston.

Nope will float into theaters on Friday, July 22.

