A new Dark Knight arrives in The Batman’s latest trailer

By

Nearly 15 years ago, comic book fans scoffed when Heath Ledger was cast as the Joker in The Dark Knight …  until Ledger’s performance blew them away and earned a posthumous Oscar. Robert Pattinson was also met with mockery when he was cast as Bruce Wayne/Batman by director Matt Reeves. The Batman‘s new trailer may put some of those jokes to rest. So far, Pattinson’s take on Batman is angry, vengeful, and even frightening. And that’s just what we wanted to see!

Of course, it just wouldn’t be a cold night in Gotham without some of Batman’s greatest foes. In this trailer alone, which debuted during DC Fandome today, Batman has to take on a much darker incarnation of the Riddler as well as Selina Kyle, the skilled thief who is destined to become Catwoman.

As you may have gathered, this isn’t the same vision of Batman that Christopher Nolan or Zachary Snyder brought to the big screen. Instead, Reeves turned the clock back to Batman’s second year as a vigilante. Bruce has some experience under his belt, but he has yet to become the Batman he can be. At the same time, Batman’s presence in Gotham City is already inviting greater threats. The Riddler may be the top villain in this movie, but he won’t be the last.

Colin Farrell’s Oswald “Oz” Cobblepot is a strong candidate for a future movie villain. Oz is in this film, but “the Penguin” will only have a small role this time around. That won’t be the cast for Zoë Kravitz’s Selina Kyle. If anything, it looks like this will be Selina’s Catwoman origin story. She’s already found herself taking on Gothan’s resident hero. It’s only a matter of time before she embraces her alter ego.

Robert Pattinson in The Batman.

Paul Dano is portraying Edward Nashton, aka the Riddler. Unlike previous incarnations of the character, this Riddler seems more physically formidable and far more willing to kill his victims. And yet the Riddler’s menace is only the public face of crime. Mafia boss Carmine Falcone (John Turturro) still runs Gotham’s underworld for now. But even Falcone’s reign may be doomed to fall as the costumed villains take over the streets.

Batman’s longtime ally, James Gordon, will be portrayed by Westworld’s Jeffrey Wright. Additionally, Andy Serkis will play Bruce’s butler and confidant, Alfred Pennyworth.

The Batman will leap into theaters on March 4, 2022.

