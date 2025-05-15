 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. News

Apple Music just made the move from Spotify easier than ever

By
An iPhone 15 Pro Max on a wooden table displaying streaming apps Amazon Music, Qobuz, Apple Music, Tidal, Sonos, and Spotify.
John Higgins / Digital Trends

Apple is beginning to roll out a new tool that makes it easier to shift from Spotify to Apple Music.

In fact this new addition allows people to shift from any streaming service over to Apple Music with more ease.

Recommended Videos

The idea behind the tool, which was in beta-testing back in February, is to help people move to Apple Music while still keeping their playlists and libraries.

Related

The shifter tool is a collaboration with a service called SongShift, which specializes in migrating playlists and libraries between streaming services.

How does the Apple Music transfer tool work?

This option works to take playlists, libraries and liked songs across between streaming services. Although Apple does warn, on its support page, that it may not get all the information exactly. This is because what can be detected, and track versions, may vary between third-party streaming services.

Where an exact match cannot be found, Apple Music will let you know and you can select alternative tracks, playlists and libraries from within the Apple Music catalog. You have 30 days from the original transfer to review unmatched music and select alternatives.

The service work across iPhone, iPad, browsers and Android devices. You simply need to head into Apple Music then navigate to “Transfer music from other services,” before selecting the music service, signing in, picking what to transfer, and then tapping “Add to library.”

When can I get this tool?

Apple has begun rolling out the music streaming shifter tool in Australia and New Zealand. This appears to be an initial step before Apple is expected to begin a global rollout of the service.

The fact that Apple is currently in a court battle where rivals, like Spotify, are directly benefitting may be coincidental timing for the roll-out of this new service. If not, it could mean this arrives sooner rather than later.

Topics
Luke Edwards
Luke Edwards
News Writer
Luke has over two decades of experience covering tech, science and health. Among many others, Luke writes about health tech…

Editors’ Recommendations

Apple Arcade gets a new exclusive from What the Golf devs
What the Clash?

The already-extraordinary Apple Arcade is about to get even better with the addition of five new games, including a platform exclusive from the team behind the acclaimed What the Golf? and What the Car? games.

What the Clash? is a fast-paced multiplayer title that's part table tennis, part archery, and part tag. It will be available on May 1, 2025, and it's an ideal game for when you want to blow off steam in truly ridiculous 1v1 games. You play as The Hand (a Stretch Armstrong-like figure that's a hand with legs, and yes, it's as unsettling as it sounds) and take on opponents in a series of wacky minigames.

Read more
This modular Pebble and Apple Watch underdog just smashed funding goals
UNA Watch

Both the Pebble Watch and Apple Watch are due some fierce competition as a new modular brand, UNA, is gaining some serous backing and excitement.

The UNA Watch is the creation of a Scottish company that wants to give everyone modular control of smartwatch upgrades and repairs.

Read more
Dolby Atmos finally arrives on Apple Music for Windows
Apple Music on Windows.

Almost four years ago, Apple Music started supporting Dolby Atmos, but this feature wasn't available for subscribers on Windows until now. A recent Apple support document (via MacRumors) confirms that this limitation has been resolved.

Dolby Atmos is an audio technology that enhances sound experience by creating three-dimensional soundscapes. Unlike traditional audio systems that use fixed channels or speakers, Dolby Atmos utilizes an object-based audio approach. This treats sound as individual "objects" that can be positioned anywhere in a three-dimensional space, including above the listener. This allows sound engineers and content creators to place audio elements strategically, resulting in a more realistic listening experience.

Read more