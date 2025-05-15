Apple Music just made the move from Spotify easier than ever

Apple is beginning to roll out a new tool that makes it easier to shift from Spotify to Apple Music.

In fact this new addition allows people to shift from any streaming service over to Apple Music with more ease.

The idea behind the tool, which was in beta-testing back in February, is to help people move to Apple Music while still keeping their playlists and libraries.

The shifter tool is a collaboration with a service called SongShift, which specializes in migrating playlists and libraries between streaming services.

How does the Apple Music transfer tool work?

This option works to take playlists, libraries and liked songs across between streaming services. Although Apple does warn, on its support page, that it may not get all the information exactly. This is because what can be detected, and track versions, may vary between third-party streaming services.

Where an exact match cannot be found, Apple Music will let you know and you can select alternative tracks, playlists and libraries from within the Apple Music catalog. You have 30 days from the original transfer to review unmatched music and select alternatives.

The service work across iPhone, iPad, browsers and Android devices. You simply need to head into Apple Music then navigate to “Transfer music from other services,” before selecting the music service, signing in, picking what to transfer, and then tapping “Add to library.”

When can I get this tool?

Apple has begun rolling out the music streaming shifter tool in Australia and New Zealand. This appears to be an initial step before Apple is expected to begin a global rollout of the service.

The fact that Apple is currently in a court battle where rivals, like Spotify, are directly benefitting may be coincidental timing for the roll-out of this new service. If not, it could mean this arrives sooner rather than later.