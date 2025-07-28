 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. News

The first trailer for Avatar: Fire and Ash is breathtaking. What else did you expect?

By
Avatar: Fire and Ash | Official Trailer

The Pandora discourse has begun yet again with the arrival of the Avatar: Fire and Ash trailer. The formula goes something like this: someone on the internet will say that Avatar is actually not good and has no cultural impact. Then, the trailer will earn rave reviews for its breathtaking visuals thanks to the work of its technical maestro, James Cameron. Prognosticators will then try to determine if another Avatar movie will be a billion-dollar hit. Fast forward to a few months after the release, and the Avatar movie will be one of the highest-grossing movies ever. This scenario happened in 2022 with Avatar: The Way of Water, the third-highest-grossing movie of all time. Will history repeat itself with Avatar 3?

In the previous two Avatar movies, the enemy has been the RDA. In Avatar: Fire and Ash, Jake Sully (Sam Worthington) and his family face off against the Ash People, an aggressive Na’vi tribe that is one with fire. It’s similar to how the Metkayina tribe revolved around water. The Ash People are led by Varang (Oona Chaplin), who chillingly tells a captured Kiri, “Your goddess has no dominion here.” The other Na’vi clan introduced in Fire and Ash is the peaceful Wind Traders.

A Na'vi' in red paint stares.
20th Century Studios

Still grieving over the loss of her oldest child, Neytiri (Zoe Saldaña) has turned her sorrows into hatred. Jake knows the dangers of being fueled by rage. “You cannot live like this, baby, in hate,” Jake tells Neytiri. The rest of the trailer previews the jaw-dropping footage of intense battles between the Na’vi clans and the RDA. 

Related: 
Best new movies to stream on Netflix, Hulu, Prime Video, HBO Max, and more

Additional cast members returning for Avatar 3 include Stephen Lang as Colonel Miles Quaritch, Giovanni Ribisi as Parker Selfridge, Kate Winslet as Ronal, Cliff Curtis as Tonowari, Britain Dalton as Lo’ak, Trinity Jo-Li Bliss as Tuktirey Tuk, Jack Champion as Miles Spider, and David Thewlis as Peylak.

Cameron returns to direct his third Avatar movie from a screenplay he cowrote with Rick Jaffa and Amanda Silver. Cameron is a technical master, so the visuals in Avatar: Fire and Ash will be top-notch. However, Cameron has a gift for injecting emotional beats into his action epics. Cameron said his wife “bawled for four hours” watching Avatar 3. Speaking of hours, Cameron mentioned that Fire and Ash is a “little bit longer” than Way of Water, which carried a 192-minute runtime. 

Avatar: Fire and Ash opens in theaters on December 19, 2025. 

Dan Girolamo
Dan Girolamo
Entertainment Writer
Dan is a passionate and multitalented content creator with experience in pop culture, entertainment, and sports. Throughout…
Topics

Editors’ Recommendations

Superman grapples with his choices and actions in emotional trailer
Superman is escorted in handcuffs by several key characters.

Superman is a conflicted hero in the new trailer from DC Studios. Instead of speaking to Lois Lane (Rachel Brosnahan) as Clark Kent, David Corenswet's titular hero partakes in an interview as Superman.

"Recently, you've come under a lot of fire," Lois says to Superman. While Superman believes he stopped a war, Lois counters by saying the Man of Steel illegally entered a country. When being pressed to consider the consequences, Superman screams, "People were going to die."

Read more
Riri Williams wants to build something iconic in trailer for Marvel’s Ironheart
Ironheart flies over the water.

Marvel's next genius is Riri Williams, who sets out to build something iconic in the first trailer for Ironheart.

After first appearing in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, MIT student Riri (Dominique Thorne) returns to Chicago with plans to build an armor suit similar to the one worn by Tony Stark. Riri's quest leads her to Parker Robbins (Anthony Ramos), aka The Hood, a mysterious figure who offers the young heroine a chance to complete her vision.

Read more
John Cena and the 11th street kids return in the Peacemaker season 2 teaser trailer
John Cena stares in his Peacemaker costume.

John Cena, welcome to the new DC Universe. After a three-year hiatus, Peacemaker returns to Max for its long-awaited second season.

The teaser trailer follows the adventures of Christopher “Chris” Smith (Cena), better known as the vigilante superhero Peacemaker. After saving the world, the season 2 footage begins with Peacemaker attempting to join a super team with Maxwell Lord (Sean Gunn), Guy Gardner (Nathan Fillion), and Hawkgirl (Isabela Merced). All three are unimpressed with Peacemaker, as they insult him from the other side of an interrogation room.

Read more