 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. News

James Cameron explains why Avatar: Fire and Ash was spun-out of The Way of Water

By
Jake Sully in "Avatar: The Way of Water."
20th Century Studios / 20th Century Studios

Later this year, Avatar: Fire and Ash will continue the saga that writer and director James Cameron began in 2009 with Avatar. But according to Cameron, the third film in the franchise was an unexpected chapter in his initial plan for three sequels. Instead, Cameron ended up splitting Avatar: The Way of Water into two different movies, in part because too much was happening in a single script.

“In a nutshell, we had too many great ideas packed into act one of movie 2,” Cameron told Empire. “The [film] was moving like a bullet train, and we weren’t drilling down enough on character. So I said, ‘Guys, we’ve got to split it.'”

Recommended Videos

To help him craft the story of the movies, Cameron put together a writer’s room that included Josh Friedman, Rick Jaffa, Amanda Silver, and Shane Salerno. During the Empire piece, Silver also weighed in on the benefits of expanding Fire and Ash into its own movie.

Please enable Javascript to view this content

“The characters needed to breathe,” noted Silver. “These movies are a lot more than just propulsive plot and gorgeous spectacle. I mean, these are real characters.”

“These characters are amalgams of us, our childhoods, our role as parents, the mistakes we made, and probably to some extent continue to make as parents,” added Cameron. “I mean, Jake is a hard-ass [bleep]. He’s very hard on his kids. Well, that’s me.”

Cameron also stated that Fire and Ash “will actually be a little bit longer than [The Way of Water],” which ran 3 hours and 12 minutes in 2022. Production designer Ben Procter recently teased that Fire and Ash will have “a battle for the ages” between the Na’vi and the human invaders on a much larger scale than the battle at the end of The Way of Water.

Avatar: Fire and Ash will be released in theaters on December 15.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Blair Marnell
Blair Marnell
Blair Marnell has been an entertainment journalist for over 15 years. His bylines have appeared in Wizard Magazine, Geek…
Disney+ and Max will stream Avatar: The Way of Water in June
Jake Sully in "Avatar: The Way of Water."

In December, director James Cameron proved that audiences were ready to revisit the world of Avatar on the big screen with Avatar: The Way of Water. It was not only a massive blockbuster with $2.32 billion worldwide (which makes it the third-highest-grossing film of all time), but it also bucked the trend of a quick digital release. But now the wait is almost over. Disney+ has announced that The Way of Water will make its streaming debut on June 7.

https://twitter.com/DisneyPlus/status/1658143305434124289

Read more
Why James Cameron’s proposed Terminator reboot shouldn’t happen
A terminator in Terminator 2: Judgment Day."

Director James Cameron recently proposed his plan to reboot the Terminator franchise ... again. In an interview on the podcast "SmartLess," Cameron said: "If I were to do another Terminator film and maybe try to launch that franchise again, which is in discussion, but nothing has been decided, I would make it much more about the AI side of it than bad robots gone crazy."

While this sounds like an interesting idea, the Terminator franchise has been rebooted multiple times before. Even though this proposed sequel could rectify the failures of its many previous movies, there are plenty of reasons why it's high time to put the iconic sci-fi franchise to rest.
Franchise fatigue

Read more
The best characters in Avatar: The Way of Water, ranked
Two Na'vi characters stand in the water in a scene from Avatar: The Way of Water.

With every day that passes, Avatar: The Way of Water continues to prove that the first Avatar had more staying power than most people thought. The movie is making quite a bit of money, and it's also been pretty warmly received by both critics and the general public.

While the movie's incredible effects definitely take center stage, The Way of Water also has a number of memorable characters, some of which are introduced for the first time in this movie. At over three hours long, The Way of Water has plenty of time for multiple characters to get full arcs, but these were the seven best characters, either new or returning, to show up in the film.
7. Neytiri

Read more