Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Ben Affleck, Jon Bernthal play reunited brothers in The Accountant 2 trailer

By
The Accountant 2 | Official Trailer 2

Ben Affleck and Jon Bernthal form a brotherly tag team in the trailer for The Accountant 2.

After the events of The Accountant, Christian Wolff (Affleck) continues to travel the country while living in his airstream trailer. Christian even tries speed dating, though that doesn’t go so well. Christian, aka The Accountant, still uses his mathematical genius to launder money for some of the top criminals in the world.

Raymond King (J.K. Simmons), Christian’s old contact in the Treasury Department, is tragically murdered. While examining the body, King had “Find the Accountant” written on his arm. U.S. Treasury Deputy Director Marybeth Medina (Cynthia Addai-Robinson) recruits Christian to investigate King’s murder and find the killers.

This case can’t be solved strictly with numbers. Christian needs more muscle. Enter his brother, Braxton (Jon Bernthal), a highly trained mercenary. Together, the brothers uncover a network of killers that must be stopped. The action-packed trailer ends with Christian and Brax executing a two-man ambush as they kill everyone in their path.

Daniella Pineda and Allison Robertson also star.

Ben Affleck and Jon Bernthal point guns in The Accountant 2.
Warrick Page / Prime, Amazon Content Services

Gavin O’Connor returns to direct The Accountant 2 from a screenplay by Bill Dubuque. O’Connor and Affleck have now collaborated on three films: The Accountant, The Way Back, and The Accountant 2.

Released in 2016, The Accountant was a surprise hit, grossing over $155 million on a budget of $44 million.

Amazon MGM Studios will release The Accountant 2 in theaters on April 25, 2025. Fans can see the movie early on April 15 with exclusive Tax Day screenings. Tickets are now available on the film’s official website.

Dan Girolamo
Dan Girolamo
Entertainment Writer
Dan is a passionate and multitalented content creator with experience in pop culture, entertainment, and sports. Throughout…
