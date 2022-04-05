The Belchers are in trouble in Bob’s Burgers Movie trailer

For over a decade, Bob’s Burgers has been a key show on Fox’s Sunday night animation block. And now that the series is nearing the end of its 12th season, it’s finally heading to the big screen. This May, The Bob’s Burgers Movie is bringing the Belcher family’s adventures to a new level, not entirely unlike The Simpsons Movie did in 2007. That’s why it’s fitting that the movie is also pushing the Belcher family to the brink. And if they don’t come out on top, then the Belchers won’t have anywhere to go home to.

In the new trailer, Bob is hit with a big bill shortly before a massive sinkhole opens up right in front of the family business, Bob’s Burgers. With the restaurant’s long-term survival in doubt, Bob’s wife, Linda, makes some questionable choices to help keep it alive. We’re assuming that’s the story behind her unfortunate burger suit bikini. Meanwhile, the Belcher children, Tina, Gene, and Louise, believe that something in the sinkhole may prove to be the salvation of their family’s dreams. Assuming they don’t get themselves killed, of course.

Every member of the show’s cast is reprising their roles for the film. That includes H. Jon Benjamin as Bob Belcher, Jimmy Junior, Ms. LaBonz, Speedo Guy, and Kuchi Kopi. John Roberts also stars in the film as Linda Belcher, with Dan Mintz as Tina Belcher, Eugene Mirman as Gene Belcher, Kristen Schaal as Louise Belcher, Larry Murphy as Teddy, Zach Galifianakis as Felix Fischoeder, Kevin Kline as Calvin Fischoeder, David Wain as Courtney Wheeler, Sam Seder as Hugo, Aziz Ansari as Darryl, David Herman as Mr. Frond, Gary Cole as Sgt. Bosco, Brian Huskey as Regular-Sized Rudy, and Jenny Slate as Tammy.

Bob’s Burgers creator Loren Bouchard co-directed The Bob’s Burgers Movie with Bernard Derriman. Bouchard also co-wrote the script with Nora Smith.

The Bob’s Burgers Movie will hit theaters on May 27.

