Ed Sheeran talks dive bars and belts latest tunes in ‘Carpool Karaoke’

Why it matters to you Ed Sheeran has long been on the list of artists fans have wanted to see do Carpool Karaoke and the segment is finally here.

Ed Sheeran is the latest musician to sit down with James Corden for an edition of the popular Carpool Karaoke segment. And while it was clear he was a bit uncomfortable without a guitar by his side, his vocals shone both with and without it.

In the 13-minute video, which has already received more than 3.6 million views at the time of this writing, and is quickly moving up YouTube’s daily trending list, Sheeran belts out his latest and top hits as Corden sings along and harmonizes. In a fun bit, the two do an ad-lib version of Castle on the Hill, altering the lyrics to sing about being stuck in traffic in downtown Los Angeles.

In addition to singing Sheeran hits like Thinking Out Loud and Shape of You, Sheeran and Corden also sing Justin Bieber’s Love Yourself, for which Sheeran is credited as one of the writers, and fellow British band One Direction’s What Makes You Beautiful. Sheeran has also written music for that boy band, including the song Moments.

The fun is amped up when Sheeran recalls an eventful evening out at a dive bar with Bieber that ended on a golf course with the Canadian singer getting hit in the face. He also shows that his talents go far beyond music to include the ability to fit a ridiculous amount of chocolate candies in his mouth at once.

Discussing everything from his self-proclaimed “unfortunate looks” as a kid, to Sheeran’s no-phone or Internet policy, and how he feels naked without his guitar when it comes to music, it was yet another entertaining segment. While you won’t find it as exciting as some of the best Carpool Karaoke editions, like Elton John, Adele, and Bieber, it is worth watching just to hear Sheeran’s voice as he and Corden navigate the streets of L.A.

Sheeran’s career has been on an upward rise over the last decade. His third album, released in March, debuted at No. 1 in the U.K. and the U.S., and its first two singles, Shape of You and Castle on the Hill, broke records when they were released in January.