Coyote vs. ACME is finally coming to theaters as it dodges its own death

Ketchup Entertainment struck a deal with Warner Bros. Discovery to release Coyote vs. ACME in theaters, effectively saving it from becoming lost media.

The studio confirmed it purchased the distribution rights to the film from the embattled entertainment company Monday for $50 million, according to Deadline. Warner Bros. Discovery entered talks with Ketchup Entertainment nearly two weeks ago to sell Coyote vs. ACME for that price point after no other studio would buy it for the previous price of $75 million. Now, Ketchup Entertainment saved it from its tomb and will be releasing it in theaters in 2026.

“We’re thrilled to have made a deal with Warner Bros. Pictures to bring this film to audiences worldwide,” said Gareth West, CEO of Ketchup Entertainment. “Coyote vs. Acme is a perfect blend of nostalgia and modern storytelling, capturing the essence of the beloved Looney Tunes characters while introducing them to a new generation. We believe it will resonate with both longtime fans and newcomers alike.”

Ketchup Entertainment’s rescue of Coyote vs. ACME comes nearly three weeks after it released The Day The Earth Blew Up: A Looney Tunes Movie over St. Patrick’s Day weekend, grossing over $10.5 million at the box. It was the first full-length 2D-animated Looney Tunes film to be released in theaters in the history of the franchise with a budget of $15 million.

Warner Bros. Discovery shelved Coyote vs. ACME in 2023 for a $30 million tax write-off despite production being 100% completed, prompting a strong backlash from the producers, animators and actors involved with the film as well as social media campaigns from Looney Tunes fans around the world. The company also shelved Batgirl and Scoob! Holiday Haunt — all of which finished production by the time they got cancelled. Those films were also being shopped around after deciding not to release them in theaters or on streaming, but with no luck.