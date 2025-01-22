Meghann Fahy’s first date turns into a nightmare in Drop trailer

In the first trailer for Drop, the perfect first date quickly shifts into a murderous nightmare.

The White Lotus star Meghann Fahy plays Violet, a widowed mother who agrees to go on a date with Henry (Brandon Sklenar). Meghann leaves her young son (Jacob Robinson) at home in the care of her sister (Violett Beane). When Megann finally meets Henry at the restaurant, she’s relieved to learn that he’s a handsome, polite, and charming man.

Recommended Videos

While speaking at their table, Violet begins to receive a series of anonymous drops to her phone. At first, Violet thinks nothing of the memes, and Henry even tries to help her find the culprit sending the messages. The jokes are no laughing matter, especially when a video of a masked intruder appears inside Violet’s home. Violet must not tell a soul about the messages and follow the instructions, or the masked figure will kill her family. Violet’s task: kill Henry.

Please enable Javascript to view this content

Drop’s ensemble features Reed Diamond, Gabrielle Ryan, Jeffery Self, Ed Weeks, and Travis Nelson.

DROP | Official Trailer

Christopher Landon of the Happy Death Day films directs Drop from a screenplay by Jillian Jacobs and Chris Roach, the writing tandem behind Truth or Dare. Jason Blum, Michael Bay, Brad Fuller, and Cameron Fuller are producers, with Sam Lerner as an executive producer. Drop is produced by Blumhouse and Platinum Dunes for Universal.

Blumhouse has six movies on its 2025 release calendar. One of the movies, Wolf Man, is now in theaters. Additional Blumhouse movies coming later this year include The Woman in the Yard, M3GAN 2.0, The Black Phone 2, and Five Nights at Freddy’s 2.

Drop opens in theaters on April 11, 2025.