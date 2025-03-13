 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. News

Brad Pitt gets a shot at redemption in Apple’s F1 trailer

By
F1 — Official Trailer | Apple TV+

Apple Original Films has revealed the latest trailer for F1, a new action movie starring Brad Pitt.

In the racing world, Sonny Hayes (Pitt) is considered the “best that never was.” An accident on the track robbed Sonny of Formula 1 fame, glory, and superstardom. 30 years later, Sonny gets a shot at redemption from Ruben Cervantes (Javier Bardem), his former teammate who now owns the Apex Grand Prix team (APXGP).

With the team on its last legs, Ruben recruits Sonny to join APXGP and drive alongside Joshua Pearce (Damson Idris), a cocky rookie with a ton of potential. “I’m offering you an open seat in Formula 1,” Ruben says to Sonny in the action-packed trailer. “The only place you can say if you win, you are the absolute best in the world.”

Please enable Javascript to view this content

Sonny reluctantly agrees and immediately clashes with Joshua. Sonny may have the skills to keep up, but his mental fortitude will be tested once he’s back in the driver’s seat.

F1 also stars Kerry Condon, Tobias Menzies, and Kim Bodnia.

Brad Pitt has his hands at his hips in front of a car.
Apple Original Films

Joseph Kosinski directs F1 from a screenplay by Ehren Kruger based on a story the two co-wrote. Kosinski and Kruger notably collaborated on 2022’s Top Gun: Maverick, the billion-dollar sequel to 1986’s Top Gun. Maverick received six Oscar nominations, including Best Picture, and won for Best Sound.

Producers include Pitt, Kosinski, Jerry Bruckheimer, Dede Gardner, Jeremy Keleiner, Chad Omen, and world champion F1 driver Lewis Hamilton. F1 was filmed during Formula One’s 2023 and 2024 seasons and features real-life drivers, including Hamilton, Max Verstappen, Charles Leclerc, and Lando Norris.

F1 will be released in theaters and in IMAX on June 27, 2025.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Dan Girolamo
Dan Girolamo
Entertainment Writer
Dan is a passionate and multitalented content creator with experience in pop culture, entertainment, and sports. Throughout…
Cobra Kai season 6, part 1 trailer: Daniel and Johnny prepare for a global battle
Three karate leaders stand next to each other.

After years of being bitter rivals, Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) and Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) join forces in a battle with global implications in the first trailer for Netflix's Cobra Kai season 6, part 1.

"We may have settled things in the Valley, but now, we have to be ready for whatever the world throws at us," Johnny says in the trailer. At the end of season 5, Daniel and Johnny defeated Terry Silver (Thomas Ian Griffith), eliminating Cobra Kai from the Valley. However, Cobra Kai founder John Kreese (Martin Kove) faked his death and escaped from prison. Kreese is now training a new crop of students in preparation for Sekai Taikai, the world championships of karate.

Read more
Fly Me to the Moon final trailer previews a fake moon landing
Scarlett Johansson stands next to Channing Tatum on a deck.

Scarlett Johansson and Channing Tatum must work together to stage a fake moon landing in the final Fly Me to the Moon trailer.

In the 1960s Space Race, the United States and the Soviet Union were heated rivals as each nation raced to reach the moon. While preparing to launch the Apollo 11 mission, NASA recruits Kelly Jones (Johansson) to become their marketing specialist. With the entire world watching the mission, NASA needs a backup plan in case things go wrong. Although Apollo 11 launch director Cole Davis (Tatum) opposes the idea, he reluctantly agrees to film a fake moon landing with Kelly, which sparks a potential relationship between the two.

Read more
Lady in the Lake trailer: Natalie Portman investigates a murder in Apple TV+ series
Natalie Portman stands in front of a woman and stares.

Natalie Portman fights to solve a mysterious murder case in the official trailer for Apple TV+'s Lady in the Lake, a limited series based on Laura Lippman's 2019 novel.

In 1966 Baltimore, after the disappearance of a young girl on Thanksgiving, the lives of two women change forever. In an attempt to shed her secret past, Jewish housewife Maddie Schwartz (Portman) embarks on a new career as an investigative journalist. Cleo Johnson (Moses Ingram) struggles to provide for her family while navigating the political underbelly of Black Baltimore. After Cleo's puzzling death, Maddie becomes obsessed with catching the killer. However, a chasm opens that puts everyone around them in danger, per Apple TV+'s synopsis.

Read more