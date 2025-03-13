Brad Pitt gets a shot at redemption in Apple’s F1 trailer

Apple Original Films has revealed the latest trailer for F1, a new action movie starring Brad Pitt.

In the racing world, Sonny Hayes (Pitt) is considered the “best that never was.” An accident on the track robbed Sonny of Formula 1 fame, glory, and superstardom. 30 years later, Sonny gets a shot at redemption from Ruben Cervantes (Javier Bardem), his former teammate who now owns the Apex Grand Prix team (APXGP).

With the team on its last legs, Ruben recruits Sonny to join APXGP and drive alongside Joshua Pearce (Damson Idris), a cocky rookie with a ton of potential. “I’m offering you an open seat in Formula 1,” Ruben says to Sonny in the action-packed trailer. “The only place you can say if you win, you are the absolute best in the world.”

Sonny reluctantly agrees and immediately clashes with Joshua. Sonny may have the skills to keep up, but his mental fortitude will be tested once he’s back in the driver’s seat.

F1 also stars Kerry Condon, Tobias Menzies, and Kim Bodnia.

Joseph Kosinski directs F1 from a screenplay by Ehren Kruger based on a story the two co-wrote. Kosinski and Kruger notably collaborated on 2022’s Top Gun: Maverick, the billion-dollar sequel to 1986’s Top Gun. Maverick received six Oscar nominations, including Best Picture, and won for Best Sound.

Producers include Pitt, Kosinski, Jerry Bruckheimer, Dede Gardner, Jeremy Keleiner, Chad Omen, and world champion F1 driver Lewis Hamilton. F1 was filmed during Formula One’s 2023 and 2024 seasons and features real-life drivers, including Hamilton, Max Verstappen, Charles Leclerc, and Lando Norris.

F1 will be released in theaters and in IMAX on June 27, 2025.