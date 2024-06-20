 Skip to main content
Fly Me to the Moon final trailer previews a fake moon landing

By
Scarlett Johansson stands next to Channing Tatum on a deck.
Apple Studios

Scarlett Johansson and Channing Tatum must work together to stage a fake moon landing in the final Fly Me to the Moon trailer.

In the 1960s Space Race, the United States and the Soviet Union were heated rivals as each nation raced to reach the moon. While preparing to launch the Apollo 11 mission, NASA recruits Kelly Jones (Johansson) to become their marketing specialist. With the entire world watching the mission, NASA needs a backup plan in case things go wrong. Although Apollo 11 launch director Cole Davis (Tatum) opposes the idea, he reluctantly agrees to film a fake moon landing with Kelly, which sparks a potential relationship between the two.

Besides Johansson and Tatum, Fly Me to the Moon‘s ensemble features Nick Dillenburg, Anna Garcia, Jim Rash, Noah Robbins, Colin Woodell, Christian Zuber, Donald Elise Watkins, Ray Romano, and Woody Harrelson.

Fly Me to the Moon is directed by Greg Berlanti, the driving force behind many of The CW’s superhero shows, including Superman & Lois. Rose Gilroy penned the script based on a story by Bill Kirstein and Keenan Flynn. Johansson, Jonathan Lia, Keenan Flynn, and Sarah Schechter produce, while Robert J. Dohrmann executive produces.

Fly Me to the Moon stems from Apple Original Films. In December, Sony won the distribution rights to Fly Me to the Moon and Wolfs, the action comedy starring George Clooney and Brad Pitt. Other Apple films to receive a theatrical release before streaming on Apple TV+ are Killers of the Flower Moon, Napoleon, and Argylle.

Fly Me to the Moon is exclusively in theaters on July 12, 2024.

