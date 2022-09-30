Attempting to solve today’s Framed for September 30 and need some help?

The end of the week is near, with the weekend in our grasp. How did your week go on Framed? It was an eclectic selection of films from filmmakers like Wes Anderson, Richard Linklater, and the Wachowskis. Today’s film comes from an Academy Award-winning director.

If you’re ready to begin, keep reading for hints to help solve today’s edition of Framed.

How to play Framed

Framed is like Wordle and Heardle, but for movie lovers. Each day, there is a new movie, and players have the chance to guess the title based on a series of images from the film. If you guess wrong, a new image will be revealed. Players are allowed to see no more than six images from the film. Players can skip to the next image by leaving the input blank and clicking Submit if they can’t guess based on the image.

The goal is to name the movie in as few guesses as possible.

Framed hints for Friday, September 30

Today’s Framed was released in 2021.

Today’s Framed was directed by Chloé Zhao.

Today’s Framed stars Gemma Chan and Richard Madden.

Framed answer for Friday, September 30

If you’re still stumped, then we’ll step in and provide some assistance. If you want to see the answer to today’s Framed, scroll below.

The answer to today’s Framed is…

Eternals

