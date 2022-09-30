 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Movies & TV
  3. News

Framed today, September 30: Answer and hints for the movie of the day (Friday)

Dan Girolamo
By

Attempting to solve today’s Framed for September 30 and need some help?

The end of the week is near, with the weekend in our grasp. How did your week go on Framed? It was an eclectic selection of films from filmmakers like Wes Anderson, Richard Linklater, and the Wachowskis. Today’s film comes from an Academy Award-winning director.

If you’re ready to begin, keep reading for hints to help solve today’s edition of Framed.

Check out our Framed guide if you missed yesterday’s movie of the day. Remember, check back daily for more hints and clues for each Framed.

How to play Framed

Framed is like Wordle and Heardle, but for movie lovers. Each day, there is a new movie, and players have the chance to guess the title based on a series of images from the film. If you guess wrong, a new image will be revealed. Players are allowed to see no more than six images from the film. Players can skip to the next image by leaving the input blank and clicking Submit if they can’t guess based on the image.

The goal is to name the movie in as few guesses as possible.

Framed hints for Friday, September 30

  • Today’s Framed was released in 2021.
  • Today’s Framed was directed by Chloé Zhao.
  • Today’s Framed stars Gemma Chan and Richard Madden.
A man looks on his phone.
ryanking999/123RF

Framed answer for Friday, September 30

If you’re still stumped, then we’ll step in and provide some assistance. If you want to see the answer to today’s Framed, scroll below.

The answer to today’s Framed is…

Eternals

Editors' Recommendations

Framed today, September 24: Answer and hints for the movie of the day (Saturday)
A man looks on his phone.
Heardle today, September 24: Answer, hints and help for song of the day (Saturday)
A woman wearing headphones looks at a smartphone while listening to music on a sofa.
Framed today, September 23: Answer and hints for the movie of the day (Friday)
A man looks on his phone.
Heardle today, September 23: Answer, hints and help for song of the day (Friday)
A woman wearing headphones looks at a smartphone while listening to music on a sofa.
Everything revealed at Netflix’s Tudum 2022 event
Millie Bobby Brown in Enola Holmes 2.
Can a Community movie still be relevant and funny in 2022?
best school tv series community cast
10 most powerful Marvel Cinematic Universe characters, ranked
Avengers Endgame on Disney+
The best political podcasts to listen to in 2022
Amy Goodman in Democracy Now podcast studio.
The best alien movies of all time
Daniel Kaluuya, Brandon Perea, and Keke Palmer stand in a doorway in a scene from Nope.
Section 8’s Christian Sesma on how ’80s movies influenced his filmmaking
Scott Adkins points a gun in a scene from Section 8.
The best superhero movies of all time
Natalie Portman in costume as Mighty Thor and wielding Mjolnir in Love and Thunder.
The best superhero TV shows of all time
Iman Vellani in Ms. Marvel.
What’s new on Peacock in October 2022
Michael Myers holds Jamie Lee Curtis' Lauri Strode by her neck in a scene from Halloween Ends.