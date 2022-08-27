Attempting to solve today’s Framed for August 27 and need some help?

When’s the last time you’ve been stumped by Framed? It’s ok to need a little help to win Framed. That’s what our team is here for!

Kick back, relax, and enjoy your Saturday by playing today’s Framed. If you’re looking for a push in the right direction, then we hope our hints will help you win today’s Framed.

If you missed yesterday’s movie of the day, check out our Framed guide. Remember, check back daily for more hints and clues for each Framed.

How to play Framed

Framed is like Wordle and Heardle, but for movie lovers. Each day, a new movie is picked, and players have the chance to guess the title based on a series of images from the film. If you guess wrong, a new image will be revealed. Players can see up to a maximum of six images. If you can’t guess based on an image, players can skip to the next image by leaving the input blank and clicking submit.

The goal is to name the movie in as few guesses as possible.

Framed hints for Saturday, August 27

Today’s Framed was released in 1989.

Today’s Framed was directed by Rob Reiner.

Today’s Framed stars Billy Crystal and Meg Ryan.

Framed answer for Saturday, August 27

If you’re still stumped, then we’ll step in and provide some assistance. If you want to see the answer to today’s Framed, scroll below.

The answer to today’s Framed is…

When Harry Met Sally…

When Harry met Sally... (1989) - Trailer HD Remastered

Editors' Recommendations